Mike Zimmer would have liked to see Teddy Bridgewater play more

Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said this week that he “definitely” sees himself as a starting quarterback in the league during the 2018 season, but he’s heading into an offseason filled with uncertainty about where he might play and whether that team has the same view of his abilities.

Coach Mike Zimmer didn’t say whether the Vikings feel that way during a Tuesday press conference, but he did say that he would have liked to see more of Bridgewater in game action before the season was over. Bridgewater relieved Case Keenum late in one blowout to mark his first game appearance since shredding his knee in the summer of 2016.

He went 0-for-2 with an interception and three kneeldowns in that brief Week 15 appearance.

Zimmer outlined the research that the Vikings did on similar injuries and called it an “unbelievable achievement” that Bridgewater was able to play at all so soon after his injury. Now they and the rest of the league will have to figure out how the little they’ve seen thus far will predict what the future holds for Bridgewater.