NFL announces initiative publicizing community work by players

Getty Images

After meetings between team owners, league officials and current and retired players last year, the NFL agreed to fund causes focused on social justice supported by players and the league announced an initiative related to that effort on Tuesday.

The “Let’s Listen Together” initiative will publicize joint efforts “among players, owners, law enforcement, and civic organizations to improve communities” through digital content and social media activity focused on player-led efforts to address social and racial equality. There will also be individual letters from players and owners explaining why social justice is a priority to them and features on NFL Network illuminating community work done by players.

“The collaboration between the NFL and its players should be celebrated, as it’s the first professional league or entity that has taken the concerns of its players and put resources behind it,” former player Anquan Boldin said in a statement. “Our country has some real issues when it comes to social and racial equality that must be addressed. The only way these issues will get solved is to fight together.”

Boldin joins Jets tackle Kelvin Beachum, Jets quarterback Josh McCown, Redskins cornerback Josh Norman and Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams as player representatives on a committee with Jaguars owner Shad Khan, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, Falcons owner Arthur Blank, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross that will “identify future initiatives that have both broad support and a potential for high impact” and recommend where money should be spent to best support them.