NFL to donate proceeds from underdog shirts to Philly schools

AP

Chris Long and Lane Johnson called out the NFL on social media Monday, challenging the league to donate proceeds of its underdog T-shirts to charity. The league announced Tuesday 100 percent of the proceeds from the shirt of a dog wearing an Eagles collar would go to The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, the non-profit arm of the schools.

Long lauded the NFL on Twitter and encouraged Eagles fans to purchase the shirts.

It began Monday when the Official NFL Shop tweeted to Long that the underdog T-shirt would “go really well with [your German Shepherd] mask.” Long and Johnson then challenged the NFL to follow their lead.

Johnson has raised more than $100,000 for The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia with his “HOME DOGS GONNA EAT” T-shirts.

Long donated his salary from the 2017 season to equity in education initiatives.