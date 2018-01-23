Norv Turner: We’ll keep finding ways to get Christian McCaffrey the ball

Getty Images

The Panthers hired Norv Turner as their new offensive coordinator this month and one of the things he’ll be tasked with doing is making sure the team is getting the most out of running back Christian McCaffrey.

It sounds like part of the job that Turner is looking forward to the most. The 2017 first-round pick was a major part of the team’s offense in his rookie season as he led the team with 113 targets in the passing game while also running the ball 117 times. Turner suggested that things will only be going up from there.

“He had an unbelievable rookie year and did a lot more than a lot of people would be asked to do and handled them all,” Turner said, via the team’s website. “He lined up everywhere you could line up, which is hard for a rookie. He’s got such talent, you’re just going to keep finding ways to get him the ball and try to create more space for him. That hard-nosed running between the tackles he can certainly do, but I don’t know that’s what you want to lead with him.”

Turner was asked about using McCaffrey in a similar fashion to the way he used Darren Sproles when both men were with the Chargers. Turner said that there were things that apply to both players, but Sproles was never as big a part of the offense as McCaffrey was last season.

If Turner isn’t going to put him between the tackles, his usage rate might not reach the level of another former Turner back but something closer to the neighborhood of LaDainian Tomlinson might be the ultimate goal for McCaffrey’s spot in the Panthers offense.