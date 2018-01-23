Patriots will wear white at Super Bowl

Posted by Mike Florio on January 23, 2018, 11:49 AM EST
If the Vikings had made it to the Super Bowl, they would have been the visiting team. But they would have been wearing their purple jerseys.

The Patriots have announced that they’ll wear white jerseys as the home team, even though they typically wear blue jerseys at home.

New England has a 3-0 record when wearing white in the Super Bowl with Bill Belichick as the head coach, including last year’s overtime win over Atlanta, capping a game in which the Patriots trailed by 25 points late in the third quarter, 28-3.

Two years ago, the Broncos opted to wear white as the home team, citing the team’s historic record when donning their typical road colors. The Broncos went on to beat the Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

The Eagles, in turn, will wear green. They have worn green jerseys in each of their two prior Super Bowl appearances, losing both.

41 responses to “Patriots will wear white at Super Bowl

  terripet says:
    January 23, 2018 at 11:53 am

    And t thought the cheaters didn’t believe in superstition
    Comments from Patriot detractors often demonstrate that Patriot detractors are constrained to the parroting of lame and tired “cheaters” nonsense, abounding from an inexhaustible reservoir of stupidity.

  8. Yep. Brought this up to friends Sunday night, they snickered a bit. It’s the right call and a cleaner look as it may be easier for Tom to pick out the white jerseys in all those camera flashes.

    Incidentally, overall in Super Bowls the Patriots are 0-1 in red, 2-2 in blue and 3-1 in white.

    Go Patriots!

  9. Do not blame them really. The past 4 Superbowl winners wore white, Florio didn’t mention that Seattle wore white when they destroyed Denver. That was why Denver chose white when they last went.

  terripet says:
    January 23, 2018 at 11:53 am
    And t thought the cheaters didn’t believe in superstition

    The Colts aren’t playing in this game. I don’t know why you’d be referencing them now.

  14. Wow after 17 Weeks and 3 weeks of Playoffs…

    Patriots are in another Super Bowl with the GOAT Coach, GOAT QB and GOAT Owner leading them with no end in sight.

    3 Super Bowls in 4 years. And they might even win this one……then on to a 3 peat.

  terripet says:
    January 23, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    Philly Philly
    And there it is the littlepet kiss of death, a far more accurate precursor of a Pats win than anything else we will see here.

  16. The color of strength.
    Isnt white the color you wave when you’re giving up? (White flag).

  20. The real question is who’s gonna be guarding Brady’s jersey??? The FBI, DHS, NSA, CIA, Secret Service, The National Guard, Seal Team 6???

    I vote for all of the above. After all, its the least we can do to protect one of America’s most precious national treasures…

  21. The only time I’ve seen white jerseys possibly matter was a Pats-Bills game in heavy snow. It was the year the Pats secondary was decimated and they had Troy Brown playing corner they were so shorthanded.

    Bledsoe was trying to hit the Buffalo receiver who was #80 and Troy Brown wearing white #80 got an INT. Who can say if it was the jersey blending into the snow so Bledsoe didn’t see Troy clearly, maybe it was just fixating on the #80 and was used to throwing to Brown, maybe it was a non-factor.

    Other than that never seen jersey color matter.

  terripet says:
    January 23, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    We’ll the refs will be In white to I wonder if Kraft has already talked to them
    Let’s all hope that the referees call a fair game in the superbowl, not like when the referees were trying to help the Jaguars beat the Patriots.

    Everyone who was watching the game saw the body slam tackle 4 yards in the end zone on White after the Patriots touchdown. Which was then followed by a shot to the head after White stood up. That happened right in front of the referee who didn’t throw a flag.

    The referees also handed the Jaguars an undeserved fumble recovery in order to cheat the Patriots. Lewis was laying on the ground with the football pinned against his hip. He was in contact with the Jaguars defender so the play should have been over and no fumble.

    All football fans understand that a player doesn’t need both hands or to have the center of the football to be in possession of the football. We all remember when helmet catch (Tyree) pinned the football to his helmet. Football fans also remember when (Baldwin) pinned a football to his leg. The referees awarded both of them possession.

    But now when the referees are trying to cheat the Patriots they don’t let Lewis pin the football to his hip and award him with possession of the football. The football never hit the ground and was not in the air so it can’t be a fumble while Lewis has it pinned to his hip.

    Other than the automatic flags, which the Jaguars earned a false start, delay of game, an illegal shift, an unnecessary roughness penalty, the Jaguars were only called for 2 penalties requiring referee judgement in the entire game.

    Those 2 Jaguar penalties were for tackling one of the Patriots defensive linemen in an attempt to prevent a QB sack, (the Patriots still got the sack), and the other flag was when a Jaguar defensive back put his hands on Cooks to push Cooks out of bounds. Those were easy calls that are called against every team, during every NFL game.

    You mean to tell me that the referees couldn’t have found any Jaguar penalties that would require referee judgement in the entire game? The referees called one of those judgement penalties when the Patriots were flagged for holding during a kickoff.

  zeke says:
    January 23, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    The Eagles should go dressed as the Giants.
    Are the Giants still in the NFL ?

  25. I figured…This will be a business trip for the PAts, and they know what is at stake, more than just trying to win it.

    It would be another dynasty, 3/4 SBs, vs Philly again and the last stand for the coaching staff the way it is.

    JUST like 2005, pre cheating Goodell.

    It is time to pay….Sorry Philly. Who knows if Lurie was in on the cheating with Spygate or Deflategate as framejobs, but Kraft knows.

    We shall see, but it will be an us against the world road game for the Pats, and they love that.

  mrkbuilders says:
    January 23, 2018 at 12:01 pm
    Patriots are 3-0 in white, Eagles are 0-2 in green…….ut-ohh….
    Little known fact: The Eagles are undefeated when wearing white jerseys in the Super Bowl. 0-0

    Which is as relevant as them being 0-2 in green jerseys since not one single person on the team or coaching staff now was on either of those teams.

  zeke says:
    January 23, 2018 at 12:11 pm
    The Eagles should go dressed as the Giants.

    ———————

    Yeah, and the Pats should be in rebuild mode and ask Welker to come back to drop a ball, pretending some magical trick was done by Coughlin for that to happen. lol

  29. Comments from Patriot detractors often demonstrate that Patriot detractors are constrained to the parroting of lame and tired “cheaters” nonsense, abounding from an inexhaustible reservoir of stupidity.

    They are not wasting their time as it seems to be the only thing you understand. Facts are beyond your IQ level.

    The color of the jersey means nothing its the guy inside the jersey, but this is chum to the Patriot fan boys. Damn we have almost two more weeks of this crap…yawn.

  31. Well, that just stinks. In the brief moments I allowed myself to consider the Vikings being in the Super Bowl, it always annoyed me that they would have to wear white at home. Now I’m really annoyed.

  factpurveyor says:
    January 23, 2018 at 12:17 pm
    zeke says:
    January 23, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    The Eagles should go dressed as the Giants.
    ————————————————————

    Are the Giants still in the NFL ?
    Eh, even as a Pats Homer I got a good chuckle out of that comment. touché Zeke, well played, a good laugh

  36. White jerseys, bringing back Bledsoe, lucky rabbits foot…you could have all the good luck charms and mojo you want, but one thing trumps them all and we’ve yet to see it…

    Terripet, you know what to do—we need that unbiased, analytics-driven prediction of yours. You must bless this game for the Pats. We’re waiting with bated breath.

    Only then will the skies open, the sun shine on down, and destiny ultimately be delivered. Number 6 will be in the bank.

  Stu Bidaciou says:
    January 23, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    It makes sense, they will get a lot of holding calls going their way. Ask the Raiders how wearing black works for them.
    ————————————————————-

    The Raiders made out pretty good in 1976 when a phantom roughing the passer cheated the Patriots. There are 2 videos available online where this is clear. Just search the popular online video site for: “1976 Patriots” and “‘Roughing the Passer’: The Patriots-Raiders Playoff Game They Don’t Want You To Know About! “

  39. The Eagles are only 0-2 because of the interception machines aka Jaworski and McNabb.

    Foles will have a clean score card in this bowl, and we will all walk together in history.

    E – A – G – L – E – S

  40. That makes sense given that the Patriots organization, from top to bottom, and those of us who are Pats fans, are as pure and innocent as the driven snow.

  41. I would have rooted for the Eagles just because I would like to see a different team win it. But after seeing videos of the ignorant, childish Eagle fans throwing full beer cans at Vikings fans, throwing them at the Viking team bus. Using uneducated language around kids. Philly is more like a zoo than a city.

    I hope the Pats destroy the Eagles. I’m sure the same Eagle fans that were behaving like that won’t be at the game simply because they aren’t educated enough to get a job to afford the tickets. Which means, it will almost be a home game for New England.

