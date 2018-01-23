Patriots will wear white at Super Bowl

Getty Images

If the Vikings had made it to the Super Bowl, they would have been the visiting team. But they would have been wearing their purple jerseys.

The Patriots have announced that they’ll wear white jerseys as the home team, even though they typically wear blue jerseys at home.

New England has a 3-0 record when wearing white in the Super Bowl with Bill Belichick as the head coach, including last year’s overtime win over Atlanta, capping a game in which the Patriots trailed by 25 points late in the third quarter, 28-3.

Two years ago, the Broncos opted to wear white as the home team, citing the team’s historic record when donning their typical road colors. The Broncos went on to beat the Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

The Eagles, in turn, will wear green. They have worn green jerseys in each of their two prior Super Bowl appearances, losing both.