PFT Live hits the road to Minnesota next week

Getty Images

Every year, I look forward to spending the week in the city that will host the Super Bowl. This year, I’m looking even more forward to the trip.

Yeah, it’s Minnesota. Sure, it will be cold. So what? It’s a great area and the people are friendly and the stadium is among the best in the NFL.

We’ll head to Minneapolis on Sunday. As of Monday, we’ll broadcast live every day from the Mall of America, with PFT Live on NBC Sports Radio (6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET) and the NBCSN simulcast from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET. The PFT PM podcast will be posted every day, featuring plenty of the interviews that will be recorded in the hours after PFT Live goes off the air.

Chris Simms will join the show on location all five days, where he will periodically threaten to punch, kick, or otherwise physically assault me.

And, as usual, there will be plenty of great interviews, included in both show platforms and also appearing in exclusive (EXCLUSIVE!) videos posted here at ProFootballTalk.com.

Then, on Sunday, Simms and I will be part of the five-hour pregame show. After the confetti falls, we’ll join Liam McHugh at the on-field desk for a post-game show that begins on NBCSN as soon as the coverage of the game on NBC concludes.

We’ll do one more PFT Live from Minnesota the next morning before heading home and gearing up for the Scouting Combine, free agency, and the rest of the offseason.

So set your DVRs and/or subscribe to the PFT Live and PFT PM podcasts and/or otherwise get ready for a great week of NFL talk and information and other stuff.