Report: Cardinals to hire Don Johnson as defensive line coach

The Cardinals will hire Don Johnson as their new defensive line coach, Alex Marvez of the Sporting News reports. He will replace Brentson Buckner.

Arizona will part ways with most of its staff as new coach Steve Wilks hires his own assistants.

But one coach the Cardinals apparently hope to keep is assistant wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, who has a close relationship with Larry Fitzgerald. The star wide receiver is contemplating his future.

The Cardinals denied the Seahawks permission to speak to Garver, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports Station 98.7 reports.

The Steelers hired Cardinals receivers coach Darryl Drake.