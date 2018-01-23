Report: Darrell Bevell interviewing with Cardinals

Getty Images

Former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell was interviewing for a job with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

Bevell was let go by the Seahawks two weeks ago as head coach Pete Carroll has made numerous changes to his coaching staff since the start of the offseason. Bevell had spent the last seven seasons with Seattle as their offensive coordinator.

The Cardinals previously interviewed Bevell for their head coaching position when the team was seeking a replacement for Ken Whisenhunt following the 2012 season. Bruce Arians was hired instead and coached the team the last five seasons before retiring earlier this month.

Arizona is now seeking a new offensive coordinator to serve under newly hired head coach Steve Wilks.

The Seahawks ranked in the top five in the league in rushing offense in four straight seasons with Bevell as coordinator, including leading the league in rushing in 2014. Despite serious running game issues this season, Russell Wilson led the league in passing touchdowns in Bevell’s offense as well. The Seahawks were also 4-0-1 in their last five games played against the Cardinals in Arizona.

Bevell grew up in Scottsdale, Ariz. and spent his first year of college at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.