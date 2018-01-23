Report: Deshea Townsend only Titans’ assistant with chance to stay

Getty Images

Mike Mularkey’s staff is headed out the door with him. Only defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend has a chance to remain in Tennessee under new coach Mike Vrabel, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN reports.

Vrabel and Townsend played together in Pittsburgh, and Vrabel is interviewing his former teammate at the Senior Bowl.

Defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau, offensive coordinator Terry Robiskie and offensive line coach Russ Grimm are among the coaches who will depart.

Townsend has coached the Titans secondary for two seasons. He previously coached the cornerbacks at Mississippi State. He played in the NFL for 13 seasons, including six with LeBeau as his defensive coordinator.