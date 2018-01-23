Report: Lions parting ways with quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan

Getty Images

The Detroit Lions have parted ways with quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan, according to Albert Breer of SI.com.

Callahan spent the last two seasons as the Lions quarterbacks coach. He spent the previous six years as an offensive assistant in various roles with the Denver Broncos.

Matthew Stafford has had two of his most efficient seasons with Callahan as his quarterbacks coach. Stafford has tossed just 10 interceptions and completed over 65 percent of his passes in each of the last two years. He also set career highs in yards per attempt and passer rating in 2017.

Callahan’s father, Bill, is currently the offensive line coach for the Washington Redskins.