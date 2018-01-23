Report: Vikings to interview Darrell Bevell

Getty Images

The Vikings will interview Darrell Bevell later this week about their vacant offensive coordinator position, Jason La Canfora of CBS reports.

Bevell interviewed with the Cardinals on Monday night.

The Seahawks fired Bevell after seven seasons. Seattle finished 15th in total offense and 11th in scoring in 2017.

The Vikings are seeking to replace Pat Shurmur, who left to become the Giants head coach. Shurmur replaced Norv Turner in the middle of the 2016 season.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press lists the Vikings’ current quarterbacks coach, Kevin Stefanski, as another possible candidate.