Reports: James Bettcher to become Giants defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The New York Giants are hiring former Arizona Cardinals assistant coach James Bettcher to serve as their new defensive coordinator under head coach Pat Shurmur, according to multiple reports.

Bruce Arians had hoped Bettcher would be named as his replacement as head coach of the Cardinals when Arians elected to retire at the end of the season. But after interviewing Bettcher for the job, Arizona chose Steve Wilks to be their new head coach. Wilks is expected to bring in Al Holcomb as his defensive coordinator with the Cardinals, which left Bettcher in search of another opportunity.

Bettcher was expected to meet with the Giants and Tennessee Titans about their defensive coordinator positions on Tuesday at the Senior Bowl.

Bettcher served as the Cardinals defensive coordinator the last three seasons. He replaced Todd Bowles after he was hired as head coach of the New York Jets in 2015. Bettcher had been the team’s outside linebackers coach the previous two years.