Robby Anderson’s lawyer denies threat to police officer’s wife

Getty Images

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson was arrested in Florida last week and the headline among the nine charges cited by the police was that he allegedly made sexual threats regarding the wife of the arresting officer.

Anderson has not spoken about the arrest, but his lawyer Ed O’Donnell has denied that anything Anderson said fit the charge of harm against a public servant or their family.

“First of all, I don’t believe that’s accurate,” O’Donnell said to Calvin Watkins of Newsday. “It doesn’t fit the statutory charge people get with a crime like that. Adrenaline was flying on both sides. Robby never threatened to rape anybody. The statutory requirements are not there.”

The bulk of the other charges against Anderson stem from allegedly going 105 mph in a 45 mph zone and then failing to pull over once he was followed by a police car with lights and sirens on. O’Donnell tried to explain why Anderson, who is not accused of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, didn’t pull over.

“Robby didn’t run,” O’Donnell said. “Just for a young black man who sees lights, it’s a frightening thing. The apprehension is real.”

Anderson, who Andy Slater of WINZ reports has a long history of driving infractions, has a March court date related to charges of resisting an officer with violence to his person and obstruction of justice from a May 2017 arrest, so there is a lot on his legal plate as the offseason gets underway.