Ryan Day not leaving Ohio State to join Titans’ staff

AP

Titans coach Mike Vrabel wants to put Marcus Mariota in an offense more like the one he ran in college, but Ryan Day will not be coordinating that offense.

Day will remain at Ohio State rather than take the Titans offensive coordinator job, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Vrabel had reportedly been interested in Day because he’s a protege of Chip Kelly, who coached Mariota at Oregon. Vrabel, whose experience is on the defensive side of the ball, has indicated he’s looking for an offensive coordinator who can help Mariota look more like the quarterback he was when he won the Heisman Trophy.

Mariota’s passer rating dropped from 95.6 in 2016 to 79.3 in 2017. His declining production is one of the reasons the Titans’ ownership lost confidence in coach Mike Mularkey despite the team’s playoff win in 2017. Getting Mariota back on track is job No. 1 for Vrabel in 2018.