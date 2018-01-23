Sean McDermott not ready to get into Tyrod Taylor’s future

Posted by Josh Alper on January 23, 2018, 4:48 PM EST
Getty Images

The Bills have a decision to make about quarterback Tyrod Taylor‘s future with the team, but it’s not one they are talking about at the Senior Bowl.

Bills coach Sean McDermott met with reporters in Mobile on Tuesday and fielded questions about Taylor during the session. The answers will have to wait, though.

“I’m not gonna get into Tyrod’s future,” McDermott said, via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com. “We’re still going through our evaluation and those decisions will come at some point down the road here.”

Taylor only has $1 million of his $10 million salary guaranteed for next season, but is due a $6 million roster bonus early in the new league year, so it won’t be too long until the Bills reach that point. Given their decision to bench Taylor for a game in the middle of the season and a change at offensive coordinator, there are plenty of signs that they’ll opt for a new direction once that time comes.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Sean McDermott not ready to get into Tyrod Taylor’s future

  1. Tyrod, you seem to be a great person and a hard worker. Unfortunately, that doesn’t change the obvious. You aren’t all that accurate, you miss wide open receivers, and you haven’t progressed in three years. If you’d take back up money I’d love for you to stay in buffalo. But watching you start is going to give you a stroke. The media and “experts” who watched the playoff game finally understand what the fans have been complaining about instead of looking at stats and saying the Bills are dumb for benching you. Thank you for everything. Good luck in the future.

  2. Don’t cut him loose unless you have someone better. For the last two decades the Bills have been masters of the “one step forward, two steps back” school of team management.

  6. How many other qb’s in this league can put up 3 points in a playoff game? better hold onto him until there is an upgrade available

  7. The Bills need to go in a new direction. They’re one high ankle sprain away from disaster if they choose to go with Tyrod. His accuracy is questionable, he hesitates to throw timing passes into tight coverages and his ability to read coverages is questionable. Most of the quarterbacks in the HOF are not scrambling, run for your life, improvise on the fly style players.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!