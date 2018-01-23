Sean McDermott not ready to get into Tyrod Taylor’s future

Getty Images

The Bills have a decision to make about quarterback Tyrod Taylor‘s future with the team, but it’s not one they are talking about at the Senior Bowl.

Bills coach Sean McDermott met with reporters in Mobile on Tuesday and fielded questions about Taylor during the session. The answers will have to wait, though.

“I’m not gonna get into Tyrod’s future,” McDermott said, via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com. “We’re still going through our evaluation and those decisions will come at some point down the road here.”

Taylor only has $1 million of his $10 million salary guaranteed for next season, but is due a $6 million roster bonus early in the new league year, so it won’t be too long until the Bills reach that point. Given their decision to bench Taylor for a game in the middle of the season and a change at offensive coordinator, there are plenty of signs that they’ll opt for a new direction once that time comes.