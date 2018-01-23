Tom Brady closing in on 10,000 career postseason passing yards

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has thrown for at least 280 yards in eight consecutive postseason games. Which means that in Super Bowl LII, he’s likely to do something totally unprecedented: Surpass 10,000 career postseason passing yards.

Brady has thrown for 9,721 passing yards in the postseason in his NFL career. That’s by far the most in NFL history. Peyton Manning, at 7,339 career postseason passing yards, is next, and more than 2,000 yards behind Brady.

If Brady manages 279 yards in the Super Bowl against the Eagles, he’ll reach 10,000 postseason passing yards in his career, a total that may never be approached again.

After Brady, the active player with the next-most career postseason passing yards is Ben Roethlisberger, with 5,256. Given that Roethlisberger is barely halfway to 10,000 and is already 35 years old and musing about retirement, it’s highly unlikely that he’ll reach 10,000.

Next among active passers is Aaron Rodgers, at 4,458. Rodgers may have several more postseason appearances ahead of him, but it’s hard to believe that, at age 34, he has more than 5,000 passing yards in the postseason.

Drew Brees is next after Rodgers on the career postseason passing yardage list. Brees is even older than Roethlisberger, so he’s no threat to catch Brady.

Among active players under 30, Russell Wilson is the active leader with 2,777 career postseason passing yards. He might have the best chance of any active player to reach 10,000, but even Wilson, who will turn 30 this year, seems awfully unlikely to have more than 7,000 career postseason passing yards left in him.

So Brady’s career postseason passing yardage record may simply be unbreakable. Or, if it’s ever going to be broken, it’s going to be many years from now, by someone who’s not even in the league yet.