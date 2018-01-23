Tom Brady closing in on 10,000 career postseason passing yards

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 23, 2018, 12:38 PM EST
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has thrown for at least 280 yards in eight consecutive postseason games. Which means that in Super Bowl LII, he’s likely to do something totally unprecedented: Surpass 10,000 career postseason passing yards.

Brady has thrown for 9,721 passing yards in the postseason in his NFL career. That’s by far the most in NFL history. Peyton Manning, at 7,339 career postseason passing yards, is next, and more than 2,000 yards behind Brady.

If Brady manages 279 yards in the Super Bowl against the Eagles, he’ll reach 10,000 postseason passing yards in his career, a total that may never be approached again.

After Brady, the active player with the next-most career postseason passing yards is Ben Roethlisberger, with 5,256. Given that Roethlisberger is barely halfway to 10,000 and is already 35 years old and musing about retirement, it’s highly unlikely that he’ll reach 10,000.

Next among active passers is Aaron Rodgers, at 4,458. Rodgers may have several more postseason appearances ahead of him, but it’s hard to believe that, at age 34, he has more than 5,000 passing yards in the postseason.

Drew Brees is next after Rodgers on the career postseason passing yardage list. Brees is even older than Roethlisberger, so he’s no threat to catch Brady.

Among active players under 30, Russell Wilson is the active leader with 2,777 career postseason passing yards. He might have the best chance of any active player to reach 10,000, but even Wilson, who will turn 30 this year, seems awfully unlikely to have more than 7,000 career postseason passing yards left in him.

So Brady’s career postseason passing yardage record may simply be unbreakable. Or, if it’s ever going to be broken, it’s going to be many years from now, by someone who’s not even in the league yet.

  3. That is one heck of a statistic.

    As I have said before, it is difficult to anoint a player in most any sport the best of all time. Rules change too often, making the eras in which they played in so much different that it is hard to compare success. Having said that Brady is easily the best of this generation and certainly in the discussion for the best QB, and player in any a sport…all time.

  7. Add in all those First-round byes that he did NOT get a chance to throw ~300 yards/game in and it truly is a remarkable record of being a winner and performing when it matters most.

  9. …So Brady’s career postseason passing yardage record may simply be unbreakable. Or, if it’s ever going to be broken, it’s going to be many years from now, by someone who’s not even in the league yet.
    ——————————————–
    Most of Brady’s post-season QB records can probably not be touched by anyone currently in the league.

    The good news for Brady haters is that includes his record for most passes intercepted (currently 31); although Big Ben is not too far behind at 24.

  10. Anyone who still claims Brady isn’t the GOAT is just pure salt at this stage. The only debate now is whether he’s the greatest ever of any sport.

    And as Simms said, you could see Brady’s throws weren’t as tight or spiraling as normal but he still made them depsite 12 stitches around his throwing thumb, despite missing most of his practice time and despite throwing against a top defense. At 40, and likely to play 2 to 5yrs. He can punt well too so I hope he does a Blanda and transitions to punter/backup QB and plays til he’s 50, just so that we can enjoy more childish salt from these threads for a few more years.

    Thanks TB.

  12. That stat should shut up all the dimwits who continue to believe the “cheating” nonsense.
    Wait…maybe not….even the science that most people learned about in 7th grade could not convince dimwits to stop believing in nonsense.

  16. Although it’s quite an achievement, I don’t think Tom cares about this at all. The only thing he cares about is winning and getting #6 on his hand. That why he is, and forever will be, the GOAT. Those other guys mentioned aren’t even in the same league as Brady. Pretty soon Brady will need two hands to fit all of his championship rings.

    #6ringsdeep #needtwohands #GOAT

  17. patriots123456 says:
    January 23, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    Not bad for a system QB…LOL

    ——————————————————–

    There are 31 system quarterbacks in the NFL and none of them are named “Brady”. Bruce Lee didn’t believe in systems and the Patriots are the only team in the NFL that doesn’t have a system. NFL. The patriots adapt to their opponents. Was great watching the Patriots adjust to what the Jaguars were doing when the Patriots turned that game around. The Patriots are the Bruce Lee of the NFL.

  19. Cut Brady’s career in half as pre-ACL injury and post-ACL injury and he’s a HOF shoe-in twice. In fact, either half of his career exceeds Big Ben, Brees, Rogers and Farve, and stack’s up pretty well vs Peyton Manning.

