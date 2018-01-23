Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills CB E.J. Gaines is headed for free agency.

The Super Bowl offers a reminder of how the Dolphins have fallen short in building their offensive line.

The Patriots offense had to adjust after losing TE Rob Gronkowski.

Five Senior Bowl prospects the Jets may be checking out.

There are several Ravens connections to the Eagles.

Bengals fans probably shouldn’t expect team owner Mike Brown to change.

The Browns made a splash with their offensive coordinator choice.

Steelers TE Xavier Grimble feels he’s in a good place heading into the offseason.

A look at some of the top Texans offseason priorities.

Reviewing the job done by the Colts outside linebackers in 2017.

The Jaguars were still processing the end of their season on Monday.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel held his first press conference Monday.

Should the Broncos sign a quarterback in addition to drafting one?

Tracing the connections between the Chiefs and the Eagles.

A highlight reel of Chargers WR Keenan Allen‘s 2017 work.

A look at Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther’s rise through the coaching ranks.

Will WR Jarvis Landry be a free agent option for the Cowboys?

Giants coach Pat Shurmur will need to do more than come up with the right on-field decisions.

Eagles TE Brent Celek is making a long-awaited trip to the Super Bowl.

Counting the ways the Redskins are different from this year’s Super Bowl teams.

WR Alshon Jeffery is in the Super Bowl, but the Bears aren’t.

The Lions continue to wait for their next head coach to be able to join them.

Packers WR Ty Montgomery has teamed up with a gaming company to raise money for foster care families in Wisconsin.

A few Vikings players are considering retirement as the offseason gets underway.

The Falcons lost to both of this year’s Super Bowl teams.

If history is a guide, new Panthers defensive coordinator Eric Washington is on the path to a head coaching job.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara enjoyed himself during his rookie season.

Former Buccaneers RB Warrick Dunn will be a captain for the NFC team at the Pro Bowl.

Analyzing the Cardinals’ decision to hire Steve Wilks as their head coach.

WR Robert Woods looks back on his first season with the Rams.

49ers WR Trent Taylor broke a string of disappointing performances by the team’s rookie wideouts.

Looking into the reasons the Seahawks made a change at defensive coordinator.