Vikings say good-bye to Pat Shurmur, begin search for his replacement

Getty Images

Pat Shurmur has left the building.

The Vikings’ former offensive coordinator left Minneapolis on his way to the Senior Bowl and then onto East Rutherford to begin his new job with the Giants.

The Vikings said good-bye to Shurmur in a tweet from their official account, and coach Mike Zimmer thanked Shurmur and wished him well.

“Pat did a great job,” Zimmer said, via quotes distributed by the team. “I’m happy for him and his family. It’s another great opportunity. I think he’s going to get an opportunity to work with Dave Gettleman who is a really good football guy. We thanked him yesterday for the success that he’s helped us with, and we hope he’s successful in the future, except when they play the Vikings.”



Now, Zimmer goes about the process of hiring his third offensive coordinator. Shurmur replaced Norv Turner in the middle of the 2016 season. Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press has mentioned current quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski, who has spent 12 seasons in Minnesota, and former Vikings coordinator Darrell Bevell as possible candidates. Bevell is interviewing for the Cardinals’ offensive coordinator job.

“I’m in the process now of working through that,” Zimmer said of finding Shurmur’s replacement. “. . . I’m going to take my time and make sure we get the right thing.”