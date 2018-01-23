Who will be Tennessee’s offensive coordinator?

AP

When potential head coaches interview for vacancies, they lay out a detailed plan regarding what they’ll do and who they’ll get to join them. New Titans coach Mike Vrabel presumably said he’d deliver Ohio State assistant Ryan Day as the offensive coordinator.

That didn’t happen, with Day staying put, reportedly with a promotion from co-offensive coordinator to sole offensive coordinator.

So now what for Vrabel and the Titans? It’s a fairly important hire, given that Vrabel is a defensive guy and in light of the reality that the most important task for Vrabel has become developing quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Day, who arrived in Columbus a year ago, is a Chip Kelly protege. Which makes sense, given that Mariota was a Chip Kelly recruit — and star player.

It’s unclear where Vrabel will go from here. He surely has a backup plan. But if Plan B ends up being as successful as Plan A, what’s Plan C?

Meanwhile, should it trouble the NFL that a guy like Day would choose to serve as offensive coordinator at a college program instead of becoming an offensive coordinator of an NFL team? The far bigger cause for concern for the Titans will be not getting an offensive coach who gets the most out of Mariota.