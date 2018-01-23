Would Cardinals let Larry Fitzgerald out of his contract?

Getty Images

Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald agreed to a one-year extension during the 2017 season, putting him under contract through 2018. He’s now considering whether to return to a team that feels a lot farther from the top of the mountain than it was only two years ago.

Most regard the decision as play for the Cardinals or retire. But what if Fitzgerald wants to give it one more go with a team that he regards as a more viable contender?

The Cardinals can stop that from happening by refusing to release him. At a minimum, they could insist on getting some sort of compensation in trade.

For all Fitzgerald has done for the Cardinals, it’s hard to imagine them preventing him from finishing his career with the team of his choosing. It’s equally hard to imagine Fitzgerald playing for any team other than the Cardinals.

Whatever he chooses to do, an answer likely is coming sooner than later, so that the Cardinals can plan accordingly. Before giving them an answer, Fitzgerald may want to hear more about the plan for restocking the quarterback position, now that Carson Palmer has retired.

