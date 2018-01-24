A ridiculous 125 players invited to the Pro Bowl

AP

Remember when a Pro Bowl used to mean something on a resume? Well, not anymore.

You get one; you get one; you get one; and you get one.

The NFL ended up extending 125 invites for 88 slots for this year’s Pro Bowl, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The league invited the same number last year and a record 133 two years ago.

Ten of the 37 players to withdraw this year are playing in the Super Bowl. The others are “injured,” whether they are or not.

The “Pro Bowl” designation has become as worthless as the game itself. It’s obvious many NFL players don’t care about playing in the game, so why reward them with what should be an honor? Either scrap the game and reward only the top 88 players as Pro Bowl players, or if the league insists on continuing the game, reward only the players who play in the game as Pro Bowlers.

You can argue those ideas, but the one thing you can’t argue is calling 125 players “Pro Bowlers” is ridiculous.