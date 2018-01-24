A ridiculous 125 players invited to the Pro Bowl

Remember when a Pro Bowl used to mean something on a resume? Well, not anymore.

You get one; you get one; you get one; and you get one.

The NFL ended up extending 125 invites for 88 slots for this year’s Pro Bowl, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The league invited the same number last year and a record 133 two years ago.

Ten of the 37 players to withdraw this year are playing in the Super Bowl. The others are “injured,” whether they are or not.

The “Pro Bowl” designation has become as worthless as the game itself. It’s obvious many NFL players don’t care about playing in the game, so why reward them with what should be an honor? Either scrap the game and reward only the top 88 players as Pro Bowl players, or if the league insists on continuing the game, reward only the players who play in the game as Pro Bowlers.

You can argue those ideas, but the one thing you can’t argue is calling 125 players “Pro Bowlers” is ridiculous.

12 responses to “A ridiculous 125 players invited to the Pro Bowl

  1. With many contracts incentives tied to Pro Bowl appearances, make it simple:

    You must play to get the bonus. If you’re hurt, you don’t get it. Unless you’re a SB participant.

    If you’re an “injury replacement,” it doesn’t count.

  2. If you weren’t part of the original 88 selected, you aren’t a Pro-Bowler. It’s still an honor to be asked to play in the game in someone else’s place, but let’s not pretend one is the same as the other.

  3. I totally lost whatever interest I had when the league moved the game to the week before the Super Bowl and prevented the players from the top two teams from participating. Hockey All Star game is actually on at about the same time. THAT I’ll watch. At least they play to win, and have the best players.

  5. 125 players and still no JETS got invited so it still seems like they haven’t diluted the talent level that low yet

  8. Scrap it, then some weekend after the SB, just have a meet-the-fans skills, fun & autographs day and gala awards evening. And any player who fails to show up for both doesn’t get his little gold star.

  11. We’re still talking about the top 7.3% of players in the NFL, so it isn’t like they’re inviting practice squad players. Also, there are first-team All-Pros who didn’t get voted into the Pro Bowl but then made it after someone dropped out. You’re saying a first-team All-Pro isn’t a Pro Bowl player?

  12. streetyson says:
    Scrap it, then some weekend after the SB, just have a meet-the-fans skills, fun & autographs day and gala awards evening. And any player who fails to show up for both doesn’t get his little gold star.
    ===

    ^ This!

