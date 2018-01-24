Andy Reid will resume calling plays with Matt Nagy gone

Getty Images

With Matt Nagy off to Chicago, Chiefs coach Andy Reid will return to calling plays next season.

“I’m going to go back to doing that; I’ll do that,” Reid said, via Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star. “I did it at Denver, against Denver. And I was very happy with Matt, but we’ve had some change, and whatever I think is best for the team, I’ll go from there.”

The regular-season finale was the first start for rookie Patrick Mahomes, so obviously Reid was preparing for Nagy’s departure and Mahomes’ accession by taking over the play-calling duties. Mahomes completed 22 of 35 passes for 284 yards and an interception in the 27-24 victory and could become the team’s starting quarterback in 2018 depending on what the Chiefs do with Alex Smith.

No matter the quarterback, Reid will take charge of the offense again.

He ceded play-calling duties to Doug Pederson in 2015 and Nagy last season, and both went on to become head coaches.

Reid replaced Nagy by promoting Eric Bieniemy, who Reid said has head coaching potential. He expects to groom Bieniemy rather than handing him the keys to the offense now.

“I love Eric Bieniemy,” Reid said. “He’s a real good football coach. Someday he’s going to be sitting in the same position as some of these other guys that have sat in that chair. And he’s got a great feel for the whole game, so that’s where we’re at.”