As NFL tries to keep gambling at arm’s length, NBA seeks a cut of the action

The NFL’s official stance on gambling is that it should remain illegal outside Nevada and that it shouldn’t be associated with professional sports. The NBA has a very different approach.

Today NBA attorney Dan Spillane testified before the New York State Senate that sports gambling should be legalized in the state, and that the NBA should get 1 percent of every bet made on its games.

So not only does the NBA want gambling legalized, the NBA actually wants to be a business partner with the sports books, taking in some of the money that is bet on basketball. If that were to happen the NBA wouldn’t just tolerate gambling, it would actively encourage gambling as a source of revenue.

And if that were to happen, it’s hard to believe the NFL wouldn’t want a cut as well. The NFL has already decided to move the Raiders to Las Vegas after saying for years that the league wouldn’t want to do business in Nevada, so the league’s stance toward gambling may be starting to soften. If the NBA is able to convince state officials to give sports leagues a part of the gambling action, you can bet the NFL will give up on its opposition to gambling.