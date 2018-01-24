Bears parting ways with head trainer Nate Breske

Getty Images

The staff changes for the Chicago Bears aren’t being limited to just the coaching staff.

According to Adam L. Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bears have decided to part ways with head trainer Nate Breske as well.

Strength and conditioning coach Jason George and assistant strength and conditioning coach Rick Perry also won’t return.

Breske joined the Bears in 2015 when John Fox was hired as the team’s head coach. He had spent the previous seven years working as director of rehabilitation and assistant head athletic trainer for the San Francisco 49ers.

The Bears finished the season with 16 players on injured reserve after having 21 players end up on injured reserve in 2016.

“With parity in our league, injuries play a big factor in our results,” general manager Ryan Pace said recently. “It’s something we have to get on top of and that’s my job. There’s going to be studies into why are these teams the healthiest, why are these teams not, and are there some commonalities? But we have to get that fixed because it’s affecting our results.”