Belichick tight lipped about Gronkowski, #asusual

When it comes to formulating questions for Patriots coach Bill Belichick, it’s probably wise to consider based on his history the questions he will or won’t answer. When it comes to questions about the health of any player, it’s probably wise to come up with a different question.

Belichick was asked on Wednesday for an update on tight end Rob Gronkowski, who suffered a concussion on Sunday against the Jaguars.

“Yeah, we’ll be compliant with the NFL injury report,” Belichick said. “When that’s required, we’ll put it on there. . . . Whatever his situation is, whatever his status is, we’ll put it on the injury report. We’ll make sure you’re the first one to get it.”

“I’m sure you will,” a reporter said.

“Yeah, not a problem,” Belichick added.

But there was one more question, even though the answer could have been predicted in response: “Do you expect him to play?”

“We’ll put it right on the injury report and that’s what we’re going to do, just like everybody else does,” Belichick said. “We’ll make sure you’re first on the list, too. I don’t want to hold anything back here. We’ll get that out there right away. That’s all we can do.”

The sarcasm was oozing from Belichick’s otherwise blank facade. The bottom line is that, while the exchange was mildly entertaining, it was ultimately worthless. Belichick never will say anything about any injury to any player other than what the injury report requires.

For the Super Bowl, there typically are two waves of reports — both this week and next week. So we’ll soon find out something about Gronkowski, and we’ll never find out anything more (officially at least) than what the injury report contains.