Bill Belichick: Chris Long fits better in Eagles’ defense than our defense

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 24, 2018, 6:59 PM EST
Chris Long left the Patriots for the Eagles in free agency after last year’s Super Bowl, and as New England coach Bill Belichick prepares to face Long in this year’s Super Bowl, he says Long is better off in Philadelphia.

Belichick said today that Long’s talents are better served in a defense like the one Eagles coordinator Jim Schwartz runs than in the one Belichick runs.

“Chris has a lot of good skills, but his overall skill set and experience is probably more in – it definitely is more in the system that he’s in than it was in our system,” Belichick said. “He did a great job for us. Look, there was no better teammate or guy that tried to embrace the program than Chris, but in the end he probably has a better fit there for his skills and for this point in his career than maybe we had for him. I understand that. He probably made a good decision.”

At the same time, Belichick indicated the Patriots would have had a roster spot for Long if he had wanted to stay.

“Not that it wouldn’t have worked out here,” Belichick said. “I’m not saying that or maybe it couldn’t have worked out here. I don’t know. It certainly has worked out well for him there, just like it worked out well for him here last year. I’d say that’s one of the benefits of free agency, is it gives players opportunities and teams to find the right guy for the right situation, put guys on your roster that you need or if a team has an excess of players at a certain position then it gives those players an opportunity to go somewhere where there’s a better opportunity for them. We saw that when I was with the Giants. We had a lot of depth at linebacker. We had guys that didn’t play at linebacker because of the players ahead of them, not because they weren’t good players, that had there been free agency they probably would’ve played somewhere else. That’s one of the reasons why free agency was talked about and advocated and I think that’s one of the benefits of free agency. It’s worked well for players like that to give them options. If the team and the player make the right choice then it works out well.”

Long has said he signed with the Patriots in 2016 largely because he wanted to experience winning a Super Bowl, which he never came close to doing playing for the Rams from 2008 to 2015. Now he’ll see if he can make it two Super Bowls in a row.

13 responses to “Bill Belichick: Chris Long fits better in Eagles’ defense than our defense

  1. Taking a cheap shot at the skills of Chris Long. Seriously Belichick? Way to give Chris extra fuel to wreck Brady’s SB performance!

  3. Chris Long had a great pass rush against Atlanta in the Super Bowl that drew a holding call.

    Without that penalty I am not sure if NE could come back and win.

    New England fans like myself thank Chris for everything he did.

  4. Just a mutual parting of the ways. CLong got his ring, after being on a perennial loser. He deserved it. Played a big part on that sack and fumble by Hightower against Atlanta in the SBowl. Because of Long’s age and injury history, the Pats wanted to manage his snaps. Everybody is happy. Unfortunately, the Pats whiffed on Kony Ealy and got nothing(again)from McClellin. It happens. Hit on Van Noy though.

  5. Lol. There goes Bill with the compliments again. It sounds like he got asked a question trying to trick him into saying something negative. But nope, he praised another opponent. (He praised Cox yesterday, more praise to come I am sure)

  8. skawh says:
    January 24, 2018 at 7:05 pm
    Taking a cheap shot at the skills of Chris Long. Seriously Belichick? Way to give Chris extra fuel to wreck Brady's SB performance

    ——–

    I was gonna sarcastically say the same thing. Only because that’s what pats fans would say if it was someone on the eagles that said something like it. Followed by a “bill would never allow that on his team” comment.
    Nothing was wrong with what belichick said, just like there was nothing wrong with what lane johnson said about wanting to knock the pats off the throne.

  12. skawh says:
    January 24, 2018 at 7:05 pm
    Taking a cheap shot at the skills of Chris Long. Seriously Belichick? Way to give Chris extra fuel to wreck Brady's SB performance!

    ——————-
    I think you might have misread. What BB said was in fact a glowing compliment.

  "Taking a cheap shot at the skills of Chris Long. Seriously Belichick? "

    Dude you’re coocoo for cocia puffs in no way did Belichick say anything negative about Long. In fact he basically said exactly what Long said as his reason for not reupping with the Pats, that he wanted to play in a system that would get him on the field more than he did with the Pats

    We get it, you hate the Pats. That’s fine we all have teams we don’t like. But try doing so from a rational standpoint and you’ll get a lot more respect and be taken a lot more seriously. Going on every single Pats article and stomping your virrual feet ends up like the boy who cried wolf

