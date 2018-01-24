Bill Belichick: Fletcher Cox is as good a defensive lineman as there is

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 24, 2018, 9:34 AM EST
Asked this morning about preparing to face the Eagles’ front four in Super Bowl LII, Patriots coach Bill Belichick interrupted and said, “It’s a lot more than four. I wish it was four. It’s about eight, nine.”

But when he got to talking about the specific players on the Eagles’ defensive line, it was one who stood out: Fletcher Cox.

“Cox is as good as anybody in the league at his position,” Belichick said. “He’s a very disruptive player, hard to block, run, pass, no matter what it is, good edge rush, and they come hard every play, those guys come hard every play. There’s no plays off so you have to block them hard every play.”

Belichick said the Eagles’ front is not easy to game plan for.

“It’s a very disruptive group, hard to run against, hard to throw against, and they’re well coached, very instinctive in their screens and plays like that that you think will take the edge of the pass rush, don’t look as good as you think — when you run them they don’t look as good as you think they will,” Belichick said. “Draws, screens, play action, they blow those plays up too. They have a lot of good players. They have good inside rushers, good outside rushers.”

Keeping that line off Tom Brady will be a tall order for the Patriots.

31 responses to “Bill Belichick: Fletcher Cox is as good a defensive lineman as there is

  2. This isn’t just the usual hyperbole from the Hoodie. He’s 100% correct. Cox is a premiere DT. The entire Eagles DL is incredibly solid and allows the team to get regular pressure without the need of blitzing. Then, when the blitz finally does come, you’re not ready for it. This is going to be a really good Super Bowl, I believe.

    Assuming that “Bad Foles” doesn’t show up, the game should be decided at the line of scrimmage. The team that can run the ball a little and keep their QB upright should have a good shot at winning.
  4. Good player, but this means Cox will be nullified in the game, just like Calais Campbell was or any other great front 7 player the Pats play. The game comes, the game goes, and the supposed future HOF player BB gushes over, is invisible for 4 qtrs.

    This means Curry and whoever else they think can beat the Pats OL players, will need to have big games.

    Aaron Donald is clearly a better player than Cox, by the way.

  10. It’ll be tempo all game ..expose the weak linebacking corps. with the short passing game & keep the Eagles from rotating fresh bodies in on the d-line. Amendola & James White should have monster games.

  11. I’m shocked that BB is flattering his upcoming opponent. For the Eagles the only thing that matters is can they handle the 4th Qtr or will they cave into the Patrots mystique during crunch time like most teams do.

  12. He is a good player and there team as a whole deserves to be in the super bowl. There obnoxious,bullying,degrading fans who carry banners to ridicule a 99 year old Viking fan, DO NOT.

  13. What….no pre-game trash talking by BB or any of the Pats? Oh yeah, teams and players doing that typically don’t back it up on the field

  14. Yep. Not going to say the Eagles front is better than the Giants front that beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl back in the day…but it’s not far off.

    Getting Gronk back and healthy will be important.

  17. ejm845 says:
    January 24, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Be careful eagles that’s belichick trying to put u to sleep with compliments

    Yeah, right. Except that BB is saying the exact same thing to the Patriots players, only he’s accompanying it with film to prove it.

  18. Have to laugh at the disrespect the media continues on with regarding the Pats D.

    In SB 49, in the 4th qtr, vs Atlanta last year in the comeback or on Sunday vs Jax, the Pats D allowed only 3 total points in those 3 4th qtrs in those games.

    That’s called shutting the door and allowing the Pats offense to come back.

    Keep not focusing or respecting on the Pats D, everyone, it feeds them.

  19. Cox is a beast and I wish he was on the Patriots. That being said, it’s a team game and Cox can only do so much. Brady is one of the best in the game reading defenses and getting the ball out quickly. The eagles secondary isn’t that great to be able to able to fully capitalize on their good pass rush. Just have to try and keep that monster Cox from hitting Brady after the ball has been released.

    #6ringsdeep #needtwohands #GOAT

  20. EJM845 You are 100% correct!!! This is right out of Belichick’s standard head game playbook. Belichick will keep the diversionary compliments coming while spending the next 2 weeks planning to use The Eagles defensive strengths against them! Every single word he says is calculated. No one prepares a team better then Belichick and he is outstanding at in game adjustments. The difference is Peterson and Schwartz and The entire Eagles team are not going to fall for it. Peddle to the meddle for 60 minutes for The Eagles! Go Eagles!!!

  21. “The eagles need to copy what the Giants did to Brady “?? So you want a wide receiver to drop a TD pass & have the QB throw a pass even though he should have been whistled dead since he was in the grasp? Yes, that should work!

    fcoprado says:
    January 24, 2018 at 9:45 am
    Eagles need to copy what the Giants did to Brady.

    Sure. Use a game plan thats been lying around the Patriot’s video library for the better part of a decade.

  25. tylawspick6 says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Have to laugh at the disrespect the media continues on with regarding the Pats D.

    In SB 49, in the 4th qtr, vs Atlanta last year in the comeback or on Sunday vs Jax, the Pats D allowed only 3 total points in those 3 4th qtrs in those games.

    That’s called shutting the door and allowing the Pats offense to come back.

    Keep not focusing or respecting on the Pats D, everyone, it feeds them.


    Have to stop those swing passes to guys on the edge coming out of the backfield. Foles will be going there and often. Or the runs to the outside.

    With James Harrison turning back the clock the AFC Champion Patriots are in better position now to do that compared to week 1.

  26. A lot of those double moves & deep strikes that the Eagles crushed the Vikes with are same plays the Chiefs ran against the pats in week one when the Pats were also crushed. I’m observing this a fan watching TV, so I would hope the Pats coaching staff is noticing this as well

  27. To the Shula comment, pretty funny but I have to believe no Shula would ever work for BB. Bill is a friend and fan of Saban and to the Shula family Saban is probably spelled Satan.

  28. Sorry, but the Eagles LBs are actually solid. They are weakest at MLB with Hicks out, but Kendricks and Bradham can both run and tackle and Jenkins steps up into the box a lot. If you want to nitpick this D for a weakness, yeah, maybe you point to the LBs, but they should not be overlooked.

    thelastwordyaheard says:
    It’ll be tempo all game ..expose the weak linebacking corps.

  29. BB and the Patriots always say nice things about their opponents and respect them. Why some thinks this is something new is beyond me.

