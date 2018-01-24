Browns announce Todd Haley is their new offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Todd Haley has a new job: Turn around the NFL’s worst offense.

Haley has been hired as Cleveland’s offensive coordinator, the Browns announced today.

“We’re thrilled to bring Todd Haley in as our offensive coordinator,” coach Hue Jackson said in a statement. “I’ve known Todd for a very long time and have respected and admired the job he’s done as a play-caller in this league. He’s a coordinator that has been successful in every place he’s been. He has been a guy that has adjusted his offense to successfully complement and taken advantage of the skillset of his personnel. I’ve witnessed firsthand how prolific his offenses have been in the AFC North over the last six seasons. As I reflected after the season and contemplated adding an offensive coordinator to the staff, my first thought was obviously improvement. If I was going to turn over the play calling duties to someone else, it had to be to someone that was experienced and had a long history of success in this league. We were going to be patient about it because there is always a lot of movement in the early part of the offseason. When Todd became available, I jumped at the opportunity to meet with him. Once we sat down and talked, it became quickly evident that Todd would be a great fit.”

Haley had a lot of success as the Steelers’ offensive coordinator, but Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin decided at the end of this postseason that he’d had enough of working with Haley. Now Haley will take on the big task of turning around a Cleveland team that needs to find a franchise quarterback.

The Browns also announced that Amos Jones is their new special teams coordinator and Freddie Kitchens is their new running backs/associate head coach.