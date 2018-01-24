Cardinals to hire Dave Merritt as secondary coach

Getty Images

Before he was hired by the Cardinals, Steve Wilks interviewed for the Giants’ head coaching job and he’ll be taking a longtime member of their coaching staff with him to Arizona.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Cardinals will hire Dave Merritt as a defensive backs coach.

Merritt joined the Giants as part of Tom Coughlin’s initial staff in 2004 and coached the team’s safeties from 2006 until the end of the 2017 season. The move to Arizona will mark a return to the organization for Merritt, who played linebacker for the Cardinals from 1993-1995.

Merritt is the first reported addition to Wilks’ staff since he took the job on Monday and the second shift of an assistant between the two teams this offseason. Former Cardinals defensive coordinator James Bettcher is taking the same position on Pat Shurmur’s Giants staff.