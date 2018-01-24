Cardinals will have “active and aggressive” plan to find a veteran QB

Getty Images

Not only do the Cardinals not know who their starting quarterback is for 2018, but they have no idea who will back him up. Arizona has no quarterbacks under contract for 2018. None. Not one.

New coach Steve Wilks brought up “the elephant in the room — we don’t have a quarterback,” via Darren Urban from the team website.

Wilks said the Cardinals will have an “active and aggressive” plan in free agency for that position and added “we’ll see” what happens in the draft.

Carson Palmer retired, and Matt Barkley, Drew Stanton and Blaine Gabbert all become free agents in March. The Cardinals will have plenty of choices to pursue in free agency, and they likely will have to use both free agency and the draft on the position.

But Wilks insists the Cardinals are not in a rebuilding mode.

“We’re going to put a quality team on the field that will give us an opportunity to win each and every week,” he said.