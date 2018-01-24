Cardinals will have “active and aggressive” plan to find a veteran QB

Posted by Charean Williams on January 24, 2018, 2:56 PM EST
Not only do the Cardinals not know who their starting quarterback is for 2018, but they have no idea who will back him up. Arizona has no quarterbacks under contract for 2018. None. Not one.

New coach Steve Wilks brought up “the elephant in the room — we don’t have a quarterback,” via Darren Urban from the team website.

Wilks said the Cardinals will have an “active and aggressive” plan in free agency for that position and added “we’ll see” what happens in the draft.

Carson Palmer retired, and Matt Barkley, Drew Stanton and Blaine Gabbert all become free agents in March. The Cardinals will have plenty of choices to pursue in free agency, and they likely will have to use both free agency and the draft on the position.

But Wilks insists the Cardinals are not in a rebuilding mode.

“We’re going to put a quality team on the field that will give us an opportunity to win each and every week,” he said.

  2. This is a team that should consider signing Sam Bradford and finding a QB in RD1. Bradford is a quality QB when healthy but obviously the injury bug likes to bite. Hope for the best and get a season or two from Bradford and move on to the 2018 draft choice when the time is right

  3. You need to have an offensive system in place first before you can decide what QB fits that system. I am anxious to see who Wilks lands for his offensive coordinator position.

  4. I’d like to see them acquire A.J. McCarron, who is young and could be a long-term solution. Or get Jay Cutler for the short term and draft and develop a young quarterback. The other possible veteran options are either unreliable (Sam Bradford, Alex Smith, Tyrod Taylor) or unrealistic (Drew Brees and Kirk Cousins will re-sign with their current teams).

  9. Gabbert mentioned that he signed with the Cards last year because of the great respect he had for Coach Arians, Tom Moore, and the two QBs already on the team, Palmer and Stanton. Along with the fact that it was a very stable organization. Well, guess what happened?

    Blaine has had the worst career luck of any player who’s ever made it to the NFL.

