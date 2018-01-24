Cowboys seeking to make offense “Dak-friendly”

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has coined more than a few phrases in his time. One of them came a few years ago when he talked about making the team’s offense “Romo-friendly.” Now, with Tony Romo comfortably in the television booth, the Cowboys seek to make their offense “Dak-friendly.”

Dak Prescott had arguably the best season for a rookie quarterback in history in 2016. His numbers were not as good in 2017 as he won fewer games (9 in 2017, 13 in 2016), threw fewer touchdowns (22 in 2017, 23 in 2016), threw more interceptions (13 in 2017, 4 in 2016), threw for fewer yards (3,324 in 2017, 3,667 in 2016), had a lower yards per attempt average (6.8 in 2017, 8.0 in 2016), had a lower completion percentage (62.9 in 2017, 67.8 in 2016) and a lower passer rating (86.6 in 2017, 104.9 in 2016).

“[Prescott] didn’t have the stats and we didn’t have the year, and I think it’s convenient to call it a sophomore slump rather than a ‘Sports Illustrated’ curse,” Jones said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “But you might call it that. There’s no question he didn’t have the year he had the year before, whatever.

“I know this: He’s a better quarterback now than when he started last year. He’s got a lot of experience and we can build [on that] and intend to take many of the things he does and experience he’s got and shake it up on offense.”

The Cowboys will try to help their quarterback this offseason by making the offense more “Dak-friendly,” whatever that means.