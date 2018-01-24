Darrell Bevell to interview with Vikings Friday

Getty Images

Perhaps you can go home again. Maybe even before the weekend.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, former Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will interview for the same vacancy in Minnesota Friday.

Bevell was with the Seahawks the last seven years, but spent the five before that with the Vikings.

He had an up-and-down run there as Brad Childress’ coordinator, looking really smart when his quarterback was Brett Favre that one year and slightly less so when it was Tarvaris Jackson or Gus Frerotte or Brad Johnson or Favre’s second year there.