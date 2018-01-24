Eagles fans donating to Mike Zimmer’s charity as gesture for bad behavior

Getty Images

A group of Philadelphia Eagles fans are trying to show that not every member of their fan base is rowdy and confrontational.

According to Tim McManus of ESPN.com, a collection of Eagles fans have made donations to The Mike Zimmer Foundation as a gesture of good will after several incidents between Eagles and Minnesota Vikings surrounding last Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

The foundation has received approximately $7,000 in donations from Eagles fans since Sunday’s game. The foundation seeks to serve youth in Minnesota and was created to honor Zimmer’s wife, Vikki, who died in 2009.

While the incidents with fans were isolated events, the reputation has been earned through the decades. Whether it’s throwing snowballs at Santa Claus and others, cheering injured players or punching horses, a small subset of Eagles fans have sullied the fan base as a whole.

The group of people donating to Zimmer’s foundation are making a nice gesture to show the other side of the Eagles’ fan base.