Eagles’ practice report: Dannell Ellerbe still slowed by hamstring

The Eagles did not hold a practice Wednesday, but the NFL still required the team to submit an estimated injury report.

It appears linebacker Dannell Ellerbe still is slowed by his hamstring injury. The Eagles listed him as limited.

Ellerbe missed last Wednesday’s practice and was limited Thursday and Friday before being inactive for the NFC Championship Game. The Eagles listed him as questionable for the divisional-round game, too, but he started at middle linebacker and played 23 of 63 snaps against the Falcons, making two tackles.

Najee Goode started at middle linebacker against the Vikings but played only six snaps.

Running back Jay Ajayi is the only other player on the team’s injury report. He was listed as a full participant with an ankle injury.