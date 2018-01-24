Elway, Broncos work through “process” of evaluating Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen

Getty Images

The Broncos need a franchise quarterback. They know it, everyone knows it.

And their primary options include: (1) hoping that Paxton Lynch can become a franchise quarterback; (2) signing or trading for a veteran; and (3) drafting a rookie.

With the offseason unfolding rapidly, the Broncos are getting a close look at two of the quarterbacks in the draft pool, Baker Mayfield (pictured) and Josh Allen, thanks to the fact that the Broncos’ coaches are handling one of the two teams in the game, and that Mayfield and Allen are assigned to the team Denver’s coaches are coaching.

“They look good,” Broncos G.M. John Elway told reporters regarding the two quarterbacks. “It’s always hard coming down and throwing to people you are not familiar with and new routes. I thought the first two days have been really good. Very strong arms, so it’s been fun to watch.”

The Broncos specifically asked for Mayfield to be assigned to their team.

“We wanted to have an opportunity to get to meet him,” Elway said. “Obviously we’ve seen what everyone else has seen, what he can do on the field and the type of player that he is. To be able to be around him and get to know him a little bit was important.”

Coach Vance Joseph was asked to give his assessment of the two quarterbacks after two days of practice.

“Josh Allen has a wonderful throwing arm,” Joseph told reporters. “He made some big-time throws today. He’s in command of the huddle. That was good to see. Mayfield also made some big-time throws. All four quarterbacks have played well and have made some nice throws.”

Joseph has no issue with the way Mayfield carries himself.

“Obviously his confidence and his swagger could spell some certain things with him, but I like that,” Joseph said. “I want a guy with confidence. I want a guy with swagger because it’s a hard league. Guys can get broke by this league. I want a guy with great swagger and great confidence in his own abilities.”

So how do Mayfield and Allen compare?

“I think we’re still in the process,” Elway said. “At the end, hopefully by April 25th, we have everything figured out and know which direction we’re going to go. But now we’re in the middle of the process. We’re three weeks out from the end of last season. This is all part of the process of trying to learn as much we can about everybody. As time goes on, we’ll continue to work on them and study each one of them. By the time we get to the draft, we’ll have them ranked and go from there. It’s all part of the process.”

Of course, by the time April 25 rolls around, the assessment of the quarterbacks may not matter, because the Broncos may have already filled the void with a veteran player. For now, the best move is to keep the options as wide open as possible.