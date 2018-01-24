Giants hiring Tyke Tolbert as wide receivers coach

Getty Images

Odell Beckham and his new position coach have something in common.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Tyke Tolbert will be the wide receivers coach on head coach Pat Shurmur’s staff in 2018. Tolbert, like Beckham, played wide receiver at LSU, although he left Baton Rouge 20 years before his new charge began playing there.

Tolbert spent the last six years coaching receivers for the Broncos, but was let go after the 2017 season as the Broncos shook up Vance Joseph’s coaching staff. He has also coached wideouts for the Panthers, Bills and Cardinals since moving from college to the pros in 2003.

The Giants were ravaged by injuries at wide receiver in 2017. Beckham and Brandon Marshall both went down with season-ending injuries early in the year and Sterling Shepard missed five games, which left the likes of Roger Lewis and Tavarres King to see heavy time over the course of the season. Any new insights Tolbert brings as a coach will be welcome, but better health will be a must for the group in 2018.