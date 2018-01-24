If Patriots practiced Wednesday, Rob Gronkowski would have sat out

Posted by Josh Alper on January 24, 2018, 4:37 PM EST
Getty Images

As Bill Belichick promised, the Patriots issued their first injury report of the Super Bowl bye week but it wasn’t based on actual practice participation.

The Patriots didn’t practice on Wednesday, so the report is a projection of what players would have done if the team was working on the field. In the case of tight end Rob Gronkowski, he would have been on the sideline and not participating due to the concussion he suffered in the AFC Championship Game.

That’s not particularly surprising and Gronkowski being listed as a non-participant for this entire week wouldn’t rule him out of playing in Minneapolis with another week to go before he needs to clear the concussion protocol to be eligible to play in the Super Bowl.

Defensive lineman Deatrich Wise would have joined Gronkowski as a non-participant on Wednesday. He’s also dealing with a concussion.

Defensive lineman Malcom Brown (foot), running back Mike Gillislee (knee) and right tackle LaAdrian Waddle (knee) would have all been limited participants in practice. Brown was the only one of the three to play against the Jaguars last Sunday.

9 responses to “If Patriots practiced Wednesday, Rob Gronkowski would have sat out

  4. Thats fine. The Patriots have followed the protocol properly and honestly from the moment it happened. They are the first team to put the players well being above their own interests and pulled him, a key player, without hesitation from a playoff game and took him to the NFL neurolgists. They did no lobbyimg, they accepted the tinding and adjusted. Sure thats nothing more than what they are supposed to do, but its the first time we have seen that happen when push comes to shove.

  6. Though I think the NFL making teams produce injury reports is mostly a waste of time, I’m even less sold on the idea of forcing them when the team doesn’t even practice.

  7. When teams have a bye week during the season do they have to release an injury report for the bye week? Why even make such a big deal out of an injury report for a week when there is no game?

  8. pinebird1 says:
    January 24, 2018 at 4:50 pm
    Thats fine. The Patriots have followed the protocol properly and honestly from the moment it happened. They are the first team to put the players well being above their own interests and pulled him, a key player, without hesitation from a playoff game and took him to the NFL neurolgists.

    Pats fans are so full of themselves. Do you really think for a stinking minute that Pats fans would not have been making excuses that they lost the game because he was pulled? They are saying it was the right move because they pulled the game out. If Jags win, they are making excuses.

  9. Remember when one of the excuses people like me used to excuse to a degree bugged eyed Gronk jumping on top of Tre Davious White. I said to myself that looked like Gronk snapped, like he was feeling a little strange. Nobody took him in the tent, like they did last week. They probably should have. I say 75% chance he plays a week from Sunday. I think they are better team with him than not Foles is playing out of this world. Will he come down to earth? What if Gronk can’t play? Does that mean the Eagles will likely stop the Patriots run, or does that mean it’s just more even? Two good teams…no doubt about that. Second time they met in the Superbowl. This has been a playoff season full of surprises. What would be a surprise this year?

