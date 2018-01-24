Jaguars seem likely to tag Allen Robinson if no long-term deal

Getty Images

The Jaguars have some big decisions to make on offense this offseason, but one of them seems fairly obvious.

According to Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union, the Jaguars seem likely to use the franchise tag on wide receiver Allen Robinson if they can’t reach a long-term deal.

Robinson suffered a torn ACL in Week One, and the lack of a true number one receiver was among their problems this year. But keeping him seems obvious, especially for a team with just eight unrestricted free agents.

Robinson caught 80 passes for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2015, and even though his numbers dipped last year (73-883-6), he’s still the kind of player they need to retain, for either Blake Bortles or any other quarterback who walks in the door.

And because his injury was early in the season, it’s reasonable to expect him to be able to participate in the offseason program and be ready for 2018.