Jerry Jones expects Dez Bryant with the Cowboys next season

While Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said the team would have to weigh several factors regarding the future status of wide receiver Dez Bryant, Jerry Jones was much more definitive about Bryant’s status Tuesday at the Senior Bowl.

According to Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Jones expects Bryant to be on the roster next season.

“Everybody that’s got years left on their contract, I’m expecting them to be on this team,” he said.

Bryant is under contract for two more seasons with the Cowboys. However, he carries one of the largest salary cap charges on the team at $16.5 million next year. Bryant has been pretty blunt in his stance regarding the idea of a pay cut.

Bryant hasn’t been a dominant force the last three seasons. After averaging 90 catches a year, at least 1,200 yards receiving and double-digit touchdowns from 2012-14, Bryant has been unable to match those numbers since.