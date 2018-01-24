Jerry Jones: No hot seat for Jason Garrett

January 24, 2018
The Cowboys have missed the playoffs in five of Jason Garrett’s seven full seasons as the team’s head coach, including the 2017 season, and that record wouldn’t make it much of a surprise to learn that he was on the hot seat going into the 2018 season.

There are likely places where things would be heating up, but Dallas isn’t one of them. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t hesitate when declaring Garrett safe before the end of the regular season and didn’t hesitate when asked about the temperature under Garrett on Tuesday.

“It’s fair for you to ask, but he’s not on my hot seat,” Jones said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Jones noted that Garrett is a year removed from being the league’s coach of the year, which seems designed to support the lack of heat despite the bigger picture missing consistent playoff trips. He also said he hopes Garrett wins the award again in 2018 and doing so would keep anyone from taking the temperature this time next year.

7 responses to “Jerry Jones: No hot seat for Jason Garrett

  4. You have no idea how hard it is to find a coach who will let the owner play fantasy head coach and take the blame.

    I wouldn’t be surprised if the Cowboy’s miss the postseason again. That week 17 game against the Eagles where they were playing at full strength against an Eagles squad resting it’s starters was pathetic. What did they get, 6 points?

    That’s a pretty sad way to finish the season for a team who thought they were going to go to the superbowl. How crazy is it that Foles has as many playoff wins as Tony Romo and Dak Prescott combined and, regardless of the outcome of the superbowl, a better winning percentage.

    Dak Prescott threw 1 TD in his last 3 games? Foles threw 4x as many TDs in the same period while not playing the last 3.5 quarters and people were calling him a bum. What does that make Dak?

    Zeke is still one of the best young backs in the league but the shine is off of Prescott, Dez is not a #1 receiver and may well be gone this offseason, the offensive line (the real stars of the cowboys) isn’t nearly as dominant and will further decline this year.

  7. That won’t stop pundits from implying that he is on the ‘hot seat’ come summer. They will, of course, site the most dishonest of all modern journalistic tools: “an unnamed source close to the organization(administration, etc.) has told me…”.

