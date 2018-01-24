Jerry Jones: No hot seat for Jason Garrett

Getty Images

The Cowboys have missed the playoffs in five of Jason Garrett’s seven full seasons as the team’s head coach, including the 2017 season, and that record wouldn’t make it much of a surprise to learn that he was on the hot seat going into the 2018 season.

There are likely places where things would be heating up, but Dallas isn’t one of them. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t hesitate when declaring Garrett safe before the end of the regular season and didn’t hesitate when asked about the temperature under Garrett on Tuesday.

“It’s fair for you to ask, but he’s not on my hot seat,” Jones said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Jones noted that Garrett is a year removed from being the league’s coach of the year, which seems designed to support the lack of heat despite the bigger picture missing consistent playoff trips. He also said he hopes Garrett wins the award again in 2018 and doing so would keep anyone from taking the temperature this time next year.