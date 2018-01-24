Jets fire offensive line coach Steve Marshall

Getty Images

The Jets fired offensive coordinator John Morton earlier this month and they made another change to their offensive coaching staff on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have relieved offensive line coach Steve Marshall of his duties.

Marshall was hired to work with the offensive line after Todd Bowles was named the Jets’ head coach in 2015. The unit has undergone major changes over that time, including the departures of longtime left tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson and center Nick Mangold. The team has not found similar foundation pieces to build around since they left.

Marshall previously worked for the Packers, Browns and Texans in the NFL and made several stops around the country while in the collegiate ranks.