Jim Schwartz: It’s bigger than just Rob Gronkowski

Getty Images

The Patriots are still hopeful — for what that’s worth — that Rob Gronkowski will clear the concussion protocol before the Super Bowl.

But even if he doesn’t, the Eagles can’t exactly breathe easily about the challenge of stopping them.

Via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said he can’t focus on Tom Brady‘s favorite target even if he’s well enough to play.

“In the NFL, in general, particularly the Patriots, you can’t scheme for one player. If you do, they have plenty of other players that can make plays,” Schwartz said. “You have to do a good job against their entire offense. You really can’t make it about one person.”

Gronkowski had to leave Sunday’s AFC Championship Game after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jaguars safety Barry Church, and did not return. He’ll need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before he can return to the field.

The Patriots have expressed the kind of optimism you can have when you’re not an independent neurologist, and they’ve won Super Bowls without Gronkowski before.

But it’s certainly easier with the guy who accounted for 20 percent of Tom Brady’s targets this year. Since they’re also without Julian Edelman (torn ACL in the preseason) along with Malcolm Mitchell (never activated from IR), that would force Brady to win a full game without his two favorite targets, and put a bigger burden on their running game.