Joe Philbin on return to Green Bay: “Very, very emotional”

Posted by Josh Alper on January 24, 2018, 1:58 PM EST
Getty Images

The Packers turned back the clock this month by hiring Joe Philbin for a second stint as their offensive coordinator, but Packers coach Mike McCarthy’s first question to Philbin wasn’t about football.

McCarthy said at a Wednesday press conference that his first question was about whether Philbin was comfortable returning to Wisconsin after his son drowned in an Oshkosh river in 2012. Philbin said he was in that conversation and said so again after he was officially introduced as a member of the staff on Wednesday.

“It’s very, very emotional for all of us, but at the end of the day, we care and love a lot of people here, and a lot of people care about and love us,” Philbin said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Philbin’s familiarity with the job may have also helped make him feel comfortable returning to Green Bay after three-plus seasons as the Dolphins head coach and two years on the Colts staff. He described his role as the same as it was in his last stint with the Packers, specifically making McCarthy “look like the smartest play caller” in the league, while McCarthy said the team will be taking a “back to basics approach” on offense.

How that will differ from the Aaron Rodgers-centric approach of the last decade remains to be seen, but implementing it will certainly be easier if Rodgers is healthy for the entire year this time around.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Joe Philbin on return to Green Bay: “Very, very emotional”

  2. Whoa, slow down there! How much more of a basic offense could Green Bay possibly get? It was by far the most basic in the year last year, and the year before, and the year before, etc.

    Not the direction I thought GB would take…

  3. I hope “back to basics” means we never again have a 14 play drive without a single running play as we did in the 4th quarter of the Panthers game. The drive started with ten minutes left. Net result 3 sacks, zero points. I don’t care if Aaron loves to throw, who is in charge? Coach the team, run the ball well and Aaron doesn’t have to be miraculous every game.

  4. Philbin should ask MM if he comfortable calling plays, managing the clock, managing time outs, managing red flags and questioning the defense. Hey Philbin your just window dressing on this team MM is the only guy who makes decisions and every thing they do on offense is the same thing they did last year, the year before and so on. With Mike nothing ever changes.
    Phil, there are no outlet passes, screen passes, crossing pattens, or quick hits to the tight ends due to the fact those routes require practice and Mike hates practice.

  5. Philbin’s gotten some experience in… shall we say non-McCarthy offenses. Hopefully he’ll have learned a few things since then.

    But let’s be honest. The offense isn’t going to be making fundamental changes unless McCarthy moves on.

  6. We did win the SB with this combo of coaches so maybe things will improve. They need to get back to packer football. Don’t know if that means simplifying things but how about some screens and slants, things to open up the outside deep ball? We’ve gotten away from what we do best.

  8. It’s hard to be effective in the screen game when the personnel on the offensive line is in constant flux. Likewise teams squat on the short routes when you struggle to protect the quarterback. Rodgers incomparable pocket presence was sorely missed. The experience that backups got will be a plus going forward, and adding through the draft or free agency wouldn’t hurt either.

  9. Just like moving the deck chairs around on the Titanic and hoping that helps. We all know what happens.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!