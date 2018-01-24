Le’Veon Bell says contract talks closer than they were last year

The Steelers and running back Le'Veon Bell didn’t agree on a long-term contract last offseason, which left Bell to play out the year on the franchise tag and start the process over again this offseason.

Bell said Wednesday that the ball has started rolling on that front. Bell said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, that he has already received a contract offer from the team.

The details of the offer aren’t known, but they appear to be to Bell’s liking. He said that the two sides are closer to agreeing on a deal than they were while talking about a contract in 2017. Bell said recently that he would consider sitting out the 2018 season if he’s tagged again at a salary around $14.5 million, but probably won’t have to put that to the test if conversations with the Steelers continue to go well.

Bell also addressed a report that he was late to the Steelers’ final walkthrough practice of the year. Bell said he was late due to a personal issue and that the coaching staff was aware ahead of time.

  1. Sign and Trade.
    I’m tired of all the drama (selfishness) around this team and it starts with Tomlin

  2. He will sign because the Steelers do not want to waste Ben’s remaining seasons. He makes the team better, antics and all, simple as that.

  3. Despite what many people will say, the Steelers need to sign Bell. It’s not more about what he does on the field because he’s proven he’s the top all around back in the league. It’s more abut what he does off the field. It’s Mike Tomlins job to keep these guys straight from nonsense and distractions.

  4. myspaceyourface says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:42 pm
    Sign and Trade.
    I’m tired of all the drama (selfishness) around this team and it starts with Tomlin
    ——
    Won’t that mean that if you keep Tomlin you’ll just have to keep trading off your top talent? To me that just seems counter productive to the ultimate goal.

  5. It would be awesome for us to keep the Killer B’s. We had a great season this year, albeit disappointing, but I believe with the same offensive roster and perhaps some solid defensive draft picks the future holds bright things for our franchise. Don’t despair fellow Steelers fans. We will get to 7 eventually:)

  6. The cap is supposedly increasing to 174 mil or something along those lines for the coming season. There are better ways to spend it than putting roughly 15 million+ into a running back however. In the past Pittsburgh has been among the teams that refused to overpay and cut players loose. They’re pretty good about managing the cap so it will be interesting to see how much they sink into Bell and for how many years.

  8. I’d stay concentrated on the signing if I were Bell. Wouldn’t want to look past it and blow it.

  9. steelhammer92 says:

    January 24, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    He will sign because the Steelers do not want to waste Ben’s remaining seasons. He makes the team better, antics and all, simple as that.
    —–
    Is it really that simple? Do you need to take into account the cap he’ll cost the team?

  10. I hope they give him a nice huge bonus. He was a problem this year even though it’s a contract year for him and he was getting 12M. What do you think it’d be like when he gets a check for 20M in his hand?

  12. Pittsburgh had a stellar year, lost a key player to their defence late in the season and people want Tomlin fired? LOOOOOOL. Todd Haley caused a host of the problems the team has, Tomlin does a pretty good job at managing all the egos in that lockerroom and they probably have more egos than most teams. I don’t understand the backlash against a guy who continuously leads his franchise to the playoffs, but hey I’m not a spoiled fan anymore, I’ma cowboys fan.

  13. I really hope they pay him the $15+ m/yr he’s looking for – he’ll be happy as hell and the rest of the roster will crumble because they won’t be able to pay anyone else.

    I sure hope he can punt, they might need him to at that contract.

  14. .
    @trusob

    ” It would be awesome for us to keep the Killer B’s. We had a great season this year, albeit disappointing, but I believe with the same offensive roster and perhaps some solid defensive draft picks the future holds bright things for our franchise. Don’t despair fellow Steelers fans. We will get to 7 eventually:) ”

    _________

    Don’t count on it, dude. The preeminence of the Patriots and Steelers is going to be seriously challenged by upstarts in Jacksonville, Tennessee and possibly even Buffalo. Plus, let’s not rule out Houston and Indianapolis with the return of Watson and Luck. Next year will be a year of great change in the AFC hierarchy.
    .

  15. Bell also addressed a report that he was late to the Steelers’ final walkthrough practice of the year. Bell said he was late due to a personal issue and that the coaching staff was aware ahead of time.

    —————————————————————

    and THAT’S supposed to make it better?

  18. Bad news, if true. Le’Veon Bell is not worth the money, both from a performance/distraction standpoint.
    He is a RB with a LOT of touches over his five years in the league; his performance started to dip as the season went on, and he wound up with only a 4.0 YPC average (league avg. is always around 4.1).
    The Steelers would be much better served by drafting a RB high, say #2-3 (in an excellent draft for them), to go along with James Connor, who will be healthy and more mature as a pro, and Stevan Ridley, wjho played well for them late-season.
    Cut Bell loose, and go with a tandem of good/excellent backs like most teams do these days. It forces the opposition to prepare for different looks, keeps fresh RB’s in the game, provides for experienced players if someone goes down, and keeps everyone involved and contributing. And the money saved could be used on other areas of need on the roster.

  19. “It’s Mike Tomlins job to keep these guys straight from nonsense and distractions.”

    Tomlin loves all the nonsense. It’s kept Steeler fans distracted from the fact that he’s a terrible coach.

  20. Dude is a yardage-making machine entering his prime that MANY teams would love to pay a phat contract for his services. He’s a true hybrid back/receiver. Bit of a drama queen but then again so are about 2/3rds of the posters here, so…

  21. Sheesh.
    And a realist would say spend half of that on a servicable RB and spend the rest of the money fixing your defense.

