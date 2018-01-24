Mike Pereira: Myles Jack play shows we expect too much of officials

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 24, 2018, 8:08 AM EST
Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack was robbed of what could have been a game-sealing touchdown when a quick whistle ended the play after he recovered a fumble on the ground, got up untouched, and raced toward the end zone. But is it fair to blame the official for keeping Jacksonville out of the Super Bowl?

Not according to former NFL head of officiating Mike Pereira, who says a play like that shows just how hard it is to be an NFL official.

“That play was incredibly hard to officiate,” Pereira told Peter King of SI.com. “In a second, the ball is loose, maybe re-possessed, maybe recovered by the other team, and maybe the recovering player was touched as he fell. All in about a second. No one really questioned that in real time, only after watching it over and over again. That’s about the most difficult call an official would have to make. . . . Officiating anymore is not realistic. There is no consideration any longer of real-time officiating. You ask 130 officials, and they would tell you that is the most frustrating part of their job. You have to live with it. They make a call in real time, and they’re criticized after people watch replay after replay. The expectations are just amazing. The only level of acceptability is 100 percent. Replay and technology has put so much more emphasis on the really tight judgment plays that are so difficult to officiate.”

Pereira has a point: Everything happened very quickly on that play, and it’s not surprising that the official who blew his whistle thought Jack was down. Still, that’s a play on which you’d hope an official wouldn’t blow his whistle unless he’s absolutely certain the play is over. It was a very close call, one it’s understandable for the official to miss — even if it’s also understandable why Jaguars fans think a bad call cost them a trip to the Super Bowl.

  1. I questioned it instantly, and I was in a room full of Patriots fans. Some of them thought it wasn’t a clear fumble but NONE of them thought Jack was touched after he got possession. MDS says it correctly in the last paragraph. Don’t blow the whistle unless you’re sure; you’re not officiating what probably happened or what you think happened. Let them play and only call what you’re certain of.

  4. This is years old debate and the refs should have let it play out. I mean there is a chance to reverse the ship on its right course. NFL has the integrity of a prison system.

  5. A few things here, and I really wanted to the Jags to win – the call didn’t cost them the trip to the Superbowl, their second half and most importantly; fourth quarter play did. (I had more issue with the end of the 1st half PI call more than anything)

    I would really, really like to see the refs call it liberal on the field and correct the calls with replay afterwords – especially since we are going to use the replay anyways.

  7. Right the play was hard to officiate so you err on the side of letting it continue and sorting it out later. You don’t blow it dead and then ultimately figure out that you made the wrong call and now there’s nothing you can do about it. It’s very, very simple and if these guys can’t figure it out they’re in the wrong line of work

  8. Not that hard to figure out. Instead of blowing a quick whistle, let the play go, THEN review to make sure the proper call is made.

  9. Or others think the Patriots player had possession, holding the ball against his hip with his knee down when the ball was ultimately ripped away. Even in slow motion it is impossible to say for certain one way or the other. I don’t know how a fair minded individual could criticize the refs for this one. They get a pass on this one.

    It was a very murky play at best . After watching the replay a dozen times with Nantz and Romo, I wasn’t even sure if it was a fumble. The whole sequence made this a near impossible call for the officials in real time.
  13. “it’s not surprising that the official who blew his whistle thought Jack was down. “

    Did he blow the whistle because he thought Jack was down, or did he blow it because he thought Lewis – who was, after all the ball carrier, and still had the ball in his hand when he hit the ground – was down?

  15. It was never even a fumble. Lewis’ backside was down. One thing its was however was the start of the Jags collapse. They did nothing after that and the Pats shoved it down their throats. Their offense and defense were never the same.

  16. Let’s be real. The whistle was blown to protect the Patriots. Everyone knows a 17 point lead at that point would have been nearly insurmountable. What is happening in the NFL makes me sick to my stomach.

  17. Symptomatic of our participation trophy society ..everyone who doesn’t get their desired outcome is a victim ..they were robbed ..there’s a conspiracy ..grow up snowflakes.

  18. I, for one, was shocked to see this call go in favor of the Patriots. When has that ever happened? That poor team can never catch a break.

  19. The refs were only calling the most egregious penalties (like they do every playoff game). Both teams benefited from non-calls. It’s really silly to suggest otherwise.

    That said, even if we all agreed the Jack play was a fumble (which is still debatable) it does little to change the fact Jax failed to get any points off the turnover. They got 6 points the entire 2nd half. The refs may not have helped but they most certainly didn’t cost them a trip to the SB.

  20. robigd says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:25 am
    Let’s be real. The whistle was blown to protect the Patriots. Everyone knows a 17 point lead at that point would have been nearly insurmountable. What is happening in the NFL makes me sick to my stomach.
    Ok. Let’s get real. If the refs wanted to ensure 17 points sealed the game why call it a fumble to begin with?

  21. This play didn’t bother me NEARLY as much as the ref celebrating with the Pats in the end zone after a TD, or the fact that the first person to congratulate Brady after the game ended was a ref.

    The NFL may not be playing favorites but you can’t ignore the fact that the on-field refs damn sure are.

  22. This is exactly why they shouldn’t be blowing the whistle so quickly. Just let plays happen organically, then go back and use replay if there is a question.

  23. JoJoPoon99 says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:27 am
    I, for one, was shocked to see this call go in favor of the Patriots. When has that ever happened? That poor team can never catch a break.

    Amen to that!

  24. “The whistle was blown to protect the Patriots. Everyone knows a 17 point lead at that point would have been nearly insurmountable.”

    Objection, your honor! Assumes facts not in evidence…

    When Jack gained possession of the ball, lying on the ground, he was at the feet of Patriots’ offensive tackle Nate Solder, who looked him but, because the whistle had already blown, didn’t jump on him. In addition, there were multiple Patriots between Jack and the goal line, including very fast receivers. Again, no one went after him because the whistle had already blown…

    If the officials were trying to aid the Patriots and screw the Jaguars there, what would have happened is they would have come out of the review and said, “the call on the field is overturned – the runner still had possession of the ball when his knee hit the ground.”

  25. That said, even if we all agreed the Jack play was a fumble (which is still debatable) it does little to change the fact Jax failed to get any points off the turnover.

    They would have gotten 7 points off of the turnover if the ref would have let it play out.

  26. Robbed? good grief. Even replay could not confirm the ball was fumbled in the first place. Reverse the teams and everyone is crying about the Patriots getting a break.

  27. Just an FYI…. Jags LOST
    PATS are on to SB 52……
    Let’s try to live in the now & not the past…..

  29. I get it Mike, nobody likes their decisions and job judged by replay or second guessing. But this is a multi billion dollar industry being officiated by part time employees with zero ramifications if they don’t do a good job.
    Enough of the excuses year after year. Start holding officials accountable and also reward them for exceptional performance.
    Too many calls are being made that are judgemental. We all know there is holding on each and every play. It’s only called when an official feels it is blatant enough OR simply is told by the head official to not call it at all. And in some cases told to call it very often. The same goes for PI calls. Too many times it’s painful to watch a QB throw the ball basically 40 yards downfield and hope for an official to see some ticky tack contact and toss flag. Listen folks, 40 yard swing is a game changer and most times deflates the mojo of the defense.
    The most blatant calls that are missed are the offensive pick plays. Brady has made a living off that play. Every team does it but its just another example of officials keeping the flag in the wasteband until he decides to toss it or is told to toss it.

  30. Solution is simple. Allow the play to play out. All turnovers and touchdowns are reviewed. If replay shows he was down, you bring the play back. If he wasn’t and Myles scores, it’s a touchdown. (Do we really need to pay people millions and millions of dollars to figure this out?)

  31. Let’s be real. The whistle was blown to protect the Patriots. Everyone knows a 17 point lead at that point would have been nearly insurmountable. What is happening in the NFL makes me sick to my stomach.

    No lead is insurmountable. You gotta believe. That is what makes the Patriots so great.

    28 – 3

  32. Pereiera…..Just shut up…..The Game is over and the Pats won…whatever you say you can’t change the outcome. Your just getting your name in the headlines.

  33. What I find more disturbing in all of this is the witch hunt going on about the officiating being in favor of the Patriots. Even CBS a supposedly neutral body reviewed at half time the penalties that went against the Jags with a cynical Tony Romo and even Jim Nance and that was for the second week in a row.

    I say it every time, if you are this conspiracy theorist that thinks the NFL is rigged for New England to win come up with reasons why the NFL LOVE the Patriots so much when the guy at the top and his cronies in the NFL head office would like nothing more than for the Patriots to lose every single week. They HATE them.

  34. They could have called that Patriots ball with no Jack recovery. Lewis was down with his hand on the ball against his knee. The question is whether that is possession. It’s a tough call. Just because the ball came loose and it was easily taken away when Lewis had his hand on it against his side doesn’t mean it WAS loose. That play could have been called four different ways.

  35. If the Jags think that’s why they lost the game, then they won’t make it back to another Championship Game.

  36. This is absurd. It is no different than when a receiver bobbles the ball after initial contact. He is called down by contact every time even if he was not touched when he gained control of the ball.

    The guy is rolling over the running back on the ground as he steals the ball from him. He is down by contact. Get over it.

  37. Why am I not surprised the the former head of officiating doesn’t know that by the rulebook definition Jack was indeed down by contact?
    Because the person that recovered never lost posession, “down by contact” begins as soon as the fumble begins and the play ends the next point he hits the ground.
    But hey, whatever continues to generate headlines…………

  38. Seems easy enough, err on the side of what can’t be brought back

    If you let the play go and end up wrong, then yes that’s embarrassing, BUT everything in that play can be reviewed and potentially settled via replay

    If you cut the play short with a premature whistle and are wrong, then you just boned one of the teams

    And as for the assertions of conspiracy: never assume malice when stupidity will suffice

  39. Hey, players can kneel all they want, i don’t care, i’ll still watch football. But when refs clearly continue to affect outcomes year after year, that’s what is making me get very close to being done with football. I mean, they can make the right call that it was a fumble, but they can’t see that he didn’t gain possession until after he was contacted? That means NOT down by contact, let him get up and run with it. Calls like that, and the missed calls some teams seem to get in their favor, i’m getting close to calling it quits. Very close.

  40. I must admit the crying by anti-patriot Nation about the Jaguars getting a break because a TD was not awarded after a close fumble call on the field “stood” is funny. The funniest whines are about a ref celebrating with NE players after the White TD. White scored and well after the play was thrown on his head in the endzone. several players went to his defense and shoved the jaguars player of White. The ref got in the middle of the fray and separated the players. As the ref did this he was blindsided accidentally by a Patriots lineman. The lineman grabbed the ref from falling and immediately started to apologize and indicate it was accidental and not worthy of ejection from the game. The ref, to his credit, began smiling and saying “I know, I know”. Celebrating? laughable.

  41. Its not that hard to be an official. When in doubt, let the play continue. If you, as an official, cannot clearly see someone be touched and be down then dont blow the whistle. All turnovers are reviewed by default, so there is literally no reason to blow that play dead early

  42. neilpountney says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:40 am
    What I find more disturbing in all of this is the witch hunt going on about the officiating being in favor of the Patriots. Even CBS a supposedly neutral body reviewed at half time the penalties that went against the Jags with a cynical Tony Romo and even Jim Nance and that was for the second week in a row.

    I say it every time, if you are this conspiracy theorist that thinks the NFL is rigged for New England to win come up with reasons why the NFL LOVE the Patriots so much when the guy at the top and his cronies in the NFL head office would like nothing more than for the Patriots to lose every single week. They HATE them.
    Only the truly ignorant and Patriot Hater dopes believe the league wants to rig games for the Patriots and help them win.

    The same league who stole 2 first round picks from fabricated and embellished cheating scandals, dragged the team through the dirt, dragged Tom Brady into court to suspend him for no other reason whatsoever other than because they can and whose commissioner publicly labelled Tom Brady a cheater based on said fabricated scandal.

    Right.

  43. For the “Why not let it go” argument and let replay fix it… you could say that about everything thats auto replayed. Touchdowns, interceptions, fumbles…

    The problem is, there are 3 outcomes to replay. Stands, confirmed and overturned. If an official calls a play hoping for replay to fix it, they are standing on that side of the call, even though they think the opposite.

    On this play, the replay “STANDS as called” Which means, even with super slow motion and freeze frame, they were not even sure that it was a fumble. People are just looking for excuses as to why the Jags lost.

  44. kemp13 says: “This play didn’t bother me NEARLY as much as the ref celebrating with the Pats in the end zone after a TD, or the fact that the first person to congratulate Brady after the game ended was a ref.”
    You wouldn’t look like an idiot saying that if you actually watched the entire play – the back judge Tony Steratore ran in to break up the scuffle between Jags safety Gipson and the Pats Cameron Fleming and only when Fleming said something did Tony laugh.

    As for refs congratulating players at end of games, it’s happens EVERY single NFL game. Pay attention. Like tennis players shaking the chair umps’ hands, it’s called sportsmanship.

  46. I guess the officials stopped the Jags defense on that 3rd and 18 play the Pats converted.

    I guess the officials made the Jags get a delay of game penalty, after a timeout.

    I guess the officials made the Jags get conservative when they had a 2 score lead.

    Enough already.

  47. My issue is this. If Jack is uninvolved, then Lewis has fumbled, recovered, pinned it to his hip, and then he is down when his knee touches.

    Can he advance the ball at this point? No. The play is over.

    Why then, after the knee is down, and the play over, can someone remove the ball and have it called a fumble? If it was a non-stop continuation of the fumble it makes sense, but once the ball stops moving and the knee is down, it seems like the play should be over.

  48. Why is it so hard for the officials to be told DON’T BLOW THE WHISTLE? Let the action play out to its conclusion. When you blow the whistle you are ending the play with no chance for review. If you don’t blow the whistle the play can be reviewed and corrected. Triplette took this to an extreme by blowing the whistle in the middle of a sack. Same goes for a TD. If it’s remotely close, the official should call it a TD because the play will be reviewed and corrected. If he doesn’t call it a TD, the play is not reviewed even though it may be a TD. This isn’t rocket science, but leave it to Goodell to mess it up.

    Let’s not forget that over a period of several years, Pereira has been a fair and honest broker when discussing calls on the field. He has the respect of both the fans and the media when it comes to integrity.
