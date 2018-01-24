Mike Tannenbaum on Jarvis Landry: We’ll see where it goes

Getty Images

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry and his agent offered an update recently on where things stand with the Dolphins in relation to a new contract that would keep him in Miami.

Landry said that there hasn’t been an exchange of contract proposals since the middle of December and described having “mixed emotions” with the two sides far apart when it comes to their desired deals. Landry’s agent, Damarius Bilbo, followed up on that by saying Landry wouldn’t take a discount to stay in Miami.

Dolphins executive vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum didn’t have quite as much to share about Landry on Wednesday,

“We have more time to go before the deadline,” Tannenbaum said, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. “We’ll see where it goes.”

The closer things get to the deadline to use the franchise tag, the better the chances that Landry will take the chance to see what other teams may be offering for his services if he isn’t tagged. Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports that the Ravens looked into trading for Landry last year, so they may be interested in bringing him in should the opportunity present itself.