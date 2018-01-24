NFL clears Panthers in Cam Newton concussion evaluation

January 24, 2018
The NFL says the Panthers acted properly when they gave quarterback Cam Newton a brief sideline concussion evaluation before putting him back on the field late in a playoff loss to the Saints.

Despite heavy criticism for the Panthers’ decision to check Newton on the sideline, rather than in the locker room, the league says they handled the situation appropriately.

“Mr. Newton was properly evaluated for a concussion in the sideline medical tent and did not sustain a concussion,” the league said in a statement.

The NFL says Newton suffered an eye injury and had no balance problems or other concussion symptoms. The league says Newton went to a knee as he walked toward the sideline because the Panthers’ coaches told him to, and because he wanted the trainer (who is shorter than the 6-foot-5 Newton) to be able to see into his eye — not because he was losing balance after a hit to the head.

“Mr. Newton did not display ‘gross motor instability,’ which would have necessitated a locker room evaluation in the Concussion Protocol,” the league said in its statement.

So why was Newton given a concussion evaluation, if the problem was his eye? The league says that’s because “The medical team acted with an abundance of caution.”

And that’s that: The NFL says everything was done by the book in the Cam Newton concussion evaluation.

  2. Gee, imagine that, nothing to see here when a star QB gets a concussion and is needed to finish the game.

    Yet, everyone says that the Pats cheat or circumvent the rules – Gronk went into the tent, then the locker room for the concussion test (as mandated) and was ruled out. I guess the Pats aren’t the only team that cheats, go figure.

  7. There have been several times I’ve seen Cam Newton flop down like he just got killed because he’s trying to get a ref to throw his flag. He’s faking/flopping. The refs are probably onto his shenanigans and aren’t going to be fooled. Then everybody makes a big fuss about concussions, but the concussion tests keep coming back negative. It was just an act. We’re a monkey see, monkey do society, so we all repeat the allegations against the NFL. We’re (the fans and media)the ones who keep looking ridiculous, not the league.

  8. “Gross motor instability”? Fantastic, now every coaching staff will argue that the player didn’t display gross motor instability to avoid taking that long trip to the locker room.

    I don’t understand why the League is dead set on establishing standards that are about as firm and clear as a pudding cup, and consequences that guarantee teams will twist themselves in knots to evade the standard. Oh, wait, yes I do know why. Because they’re a bunch of petty, brainless empty suits who would fit right in at Initech.

  10. LOL!!!

    Still doing favors for Jerry Richardson on his way out the door. Absolutely priceless.

    See, people? Even blatant cheating in front of everyone, whether it be hiding concussions, warming balls on national tv or having the refs pick up flags on MNF in creepy fashion in 2013 to end the game, it depends who your team is with how Goodell levies any kind of punishment.

    Unreal.

    Newton had a concussion and they hid it, and they lied about it, TWICE.

  11. They should have included in their excuse-making that he was staggering like he just got knocked out because of the bum knee. They’re so incompetent at the league office that they don’t even lie well.

  12. So what about the fact that the Panthers told Cam to get down to buy time for their back up to warm up? He clearly was able to get to the sidelines under his own power.

  16. How is this so hard to believe? I know you’re all medical experts here so I’m preaching to the choir, but if you had a potential eye injury, wouldn’t your facial expressions and physical reaction be similar to the reaction if you had a concussion? What is his reaction supposed to be when his eye hurts? Should he have grabbed his ankle and smiled?

    I’m not saying he definitely didn’t get a concussion, because I am not on the Panthers’ medical staff and I’m not Cam Newton. But why is it so hard for you to believe that it was just an eye problem? It’s completely possible.

