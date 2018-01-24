NFL is getting sick of “armchair doctors” and their lyin’ eyes

Posted by Mike Florio on January 24, 2018, 11:03 AM EST
The fox that is guarding the henhouse would very much like any non-poultry experts on the farm to refrain from questioning the accuracy of the chicken count.

That’s the clear takeaway from the NFL’s surprisingly strident statement regarding the Cam Newton concussion evaluation controversy. Strongly worded with the kind of condescension that typically appears only in modern political discourse, the league wants the rest of us to know that only the league knows what is best for players who may or may not have suffered a head injury.

Here’s the final paragraph from the league’s statement, a finger wag to those of us who have the temerity to trust our lyin’ eyes: “We urge restraint among those who attempt to make medical diagnoses based upon the broadcast video alone. Evaluation for a concussion requires not only an analysis of the broadcast video but an examination performed by a medical team familiar with the player and the relevant medical history. Review of this case confirmed again the vigilance, professionalism and conservative approach that is used by our NFL team medical staffs and independent medical providers. Each of these medical professionals is committed to the best care of our NFL players and is not influenced by game situation or the player’s role on the field. To suggest otherwise is irresponsible and not supported by the medical facts.”

Added NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills in an EXCLUSIVE! phone call with league employee Ian Rapoport: “This points out something important. That armchair doctors at home cannot make a concussion diagnosis on video alone. . . . I think this shows how irresponsible people can be in offering an opinion without the facts.”

They could have saved time and effort by boiling the message down to three words: “How dare you.”

Oh, we dare. And this kind of attitude from the league and Dr. Sills will serve only to embolden members of the media to be even more vigilant when it comes to giving meaning to the words that the NFL proudly wears on its sleeve.

The league cares deeply about player health and safety. Until it doesn’t.

As noted in the aftermath of the Newton situation, the league has made the choice, consciously or not,  to accept media and fan criticism for allowing a player to keep playing when he possibly has a concussion over possibly more widespread criticism for removing a player from play for 10-15 minutes of real time in crunch time of a playoff game so that he can be checked in the locker room for a concussion that he doesn’t have. The league now hopes to minimize the criticism arising from not conducting a full-blown evaluation by playing the “you’re not a real doctor” card (it’s too bad they didn’t use that standard with Elliot Pellman when forming the Mild Traumatic Brain Injury Committee in 1994) and essentially intimidating members of the media into not raising fair questions about whether a player should have been evaluated for a concussion not briefly in a collapsible sideline pup tent but more extensively in the slightly less chaotic confines of the locker room.

The revised concussion protocol (in the wake of the Tom Savage debacle) requires a locker-room “for all players demonstrating gross or sustained vertical instability (e.g., stumbling or falling to the ground when trying to stand).” Newton stumbled to the ground while walking to the sideline. The NFL can excuse it after the fact by pointing out that the Panthers were simply manipulating the rules to give backup quarterback Derek Anderson more time to get ready to enter the game (which is not much different than defensive players faking injuries to take the steam out of a no-huddle offense, but those kinds of glitches are “cheating” only when the league wants them to be). At the time the events are unfolding, however, it’s more than fair for media and fans to point out the possibility that the obvious evidence supports an examination of the player-patient far more aggressive and extensive than asking, “How many fingers?”

Seven years ago, Hall of Famer John Madden advocated a “when in doubt, leave them out” approach, via a memo that said this: “If you have any suspicion about a player being concussed, remove him from the game. Always err on the side of caution.” Although the provisions of that memo were never fully embraced by the league (#shocker), the most important word used in the memo is “suspicion.”

This isn’t about armchair doctors making an official concussion “diagnosis.” This is about human beings with functioning brains who are able to see that something isn’t right, and who are willing to say so.

The league’s deliberately aggressive reaction underscores the fact that something definitely isn’t right with the league’s approach to diagnosing concussions, and that the league’s chosen strategy at this point is to use tough talk to get media and fans to shrug in the face of obvious visual evidence and say, “What do we know?”

Here’s what I know: It won’t work.

28 responses to “NFL is getting sick of “armchair doctors” and their lyin’ eyes

  2. Apparently the other tools for evaluating concussions are a shovel and a bull.

    I can’t keep up, where did the NFL excuse wheel stop this time? Knee? Eye? Delay of game?

  3. I think this shows how irresponsible people can be in offering an opinion without the facts.”
    ———
    That has hands down become Americas #1 past time. Master of all trades and the jack of none.

    “Everyone is an idiot except me” mentality. I’m not exactly sure how we got here but I’ll assume the internet helped us get there.

  4. The NFL is an easy target of every self-stylized expert with an ax to grind. I don’t blame them for having enough.

  5. Wonder what they’ll say about “armchair referees”, “armchair coaches”, and “armchair broadcasters”?

    But as an “armchair owner” I’ll say that the NFL needs to make some changes in central casting…

  6. They are right and they are wrong. I have seen times where there was now way a proper diagnosis of a cuncussion could be performed like when Russell Wilson took a shot to the head got up shaky and then when instructed to go in tent he was in there for maybe 5 seconds and flung the tent up walked out upset and went right back on the field. No way there was enough time to perform a proper cuncussion check arm chair doctor or not.

  7. Does any rational decision or explanation ever come out of 345 Park Ave…

    NFL headquarters is not exactly the most prestigious hub of intellectual activity in America.

  9. Typical media whining and failure to admit they’re wrong sometimes too.
    ————–

    – “Newton stumbled to the ground while walking to the sideline.” What?!? Every single video has Newton walking/jogging normal and his right eye closed. You can see a Panthers coach in the background telling Newton to go down in the field of play.

    – The visor hitting his eye is a LEGITIMATE INJURY and was not faking by Newton. As such, he can & should stay on the field for the trainers to come out for an injury timeout. THAT IS NOT CHEATING.

    – regardless of how you feel about Goodell, the league was RIGHT. Newton was not concussed, as he PASSED the all the baseline tests.

  10. Yeah, I mean when Gronk got up woozy there’s no way we could tell he was concussed! That being the case Fraudger, why wasn’t Church put into the protocol as well? – after all, if it was helmet to helmet and we can’t be sure without proper evsluation…

  12. You can’t judge a concussion from a video but you can overturn a touchdown from one???

    HELLO anyone home at 345 Park Ave? The world is waiting.

  13. Imagine the uproar that would be caused if they determined Cam Newton didn’t have a concussion, but still pulled him from the biggest game of the season just to be safe. These same armchair doctors would be calling Cam Newton a wimp, and the Panthers would receive a lot of hate as well. This is a no-win situation for the Panthers.

  16. There are CURRENTLY SAFER helmets that exist in the Marketplace, but for reasons of sponsorship money and admission of liability the NFL won’t mandate their use.

    If the NFL cared about player safety:
    1. Safer Helmets
    2. No Thursday game UNLESS after a bye-week for both teams
    3. Expanded rosters

    Maybe the NFL needs to pay Roger more than $40MIL/year so that he can find the time to care enough to solve this problem.

  17. “This points out something important. That armchair doctors at home cannot make a concussion diagnosis on video alone…”

    Except those ‘armchair doctors’ weren’t making a diagnosis, they were simply expecting the league to abide by it’s own protocol.

  18. Yeah that 10 seconds or however long Cam was in the tent certainly allowed for a thorough diagnosis

    “How many fingers am I holding up Cam?”

    “1?”

    “Try again”

    “3?”

    “Close enough get back out there”

  19. The clamour is usually to err on the side of “that guy should get looked at” not “rub some dirt on it and get back in there”.
    Clearly the NFL is disgusted by the general public erring on the side of caution and concern for the players.

  20. While we are questioning the NFL’s credibility why not Madden too? After all he was the coach of the “criminal element”. Tatum & Atkinson
    From wikipedia on Atkinson….
    “In a regular-season game in 1976 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Raiders’ arch-rival, Atkinson hit an unsuspecting Lynn Swann in the back of the head with a forearm smash, even though the ball had not been thrown to Swann. The hit rendered Swann unconscious with a concussion.[1] Atkinson had also hit Swann in a similar manner in the previous season’s AFC Championship game, which also gave Swann a concussion.[1] After the second incident, Steelers’ coach Chuck Noll referred to Atkinson as part of the “criminal element” in football. Atkinson subsequently filed a $2 million defamation lawsuit against Noll and the Steelers, which Atkinson lost.[1]”

  21. “why wasn’t Church put into the protocol as well?”

    Church showed no signs of concussion, that’s why. Gronk clearly had his bell rung.

  22. The public relations people in the NFL are absolutely horrible. The message sent here is the opposite of what they should have tried to convey. They live off of false equivalences and horrible assumptions. When several people say “I think something doesn’t seem right and maybe player x should be evaluated for a concussion” that does not mean they are diagnosing anything as armchair doctors. The NFL parades out these standards that they hope will appease the concerns of the public and then complain when they are called out for actively disregarding the procedures put in place. To me, that seems like they can’t understand why nobody believes their “I only had 2 beers” excuse when the media pulls them over.

  23. Don’t you know everyone is an expert now? I dont want medical diagnosis being provided by someone who may or may not have eaten laudry detergent for an internet challange, getting closer and closer to that idiocracy script.

  24. It was a different game back then, the only constant is the Steelers and their fans whining and crying.

  25. Eliminate the helmet and go to a soft foam or plastic cap with a face guard, that will stop launching and make the defender wrap up during the tackle instead of using his head like a missile.

  26. Oh, OK. Watch the product, but don’t have opinions about what you see, especially if it’s smart people stuff. Got it.

    I saw Tom Savage’s arms trembling, but the professional medical evaluators did not. They missed the diagnosis. I made the accurate diagnosis from my couch (not an armchair), using video alone, and so did most fans watching. Dr Allen, you were irresponsible for offering your opinion without the facts, or worse, in denial of them. Thanks for playing, but you lose.

  27. “This isn’t about armchair doctors making an official concussion “diagnosis.” This is about human beings with functioning brains who are able to see that something isn’t right, and who are willing to say so.”
    ——————
    No, this is about media that FAILS to admit they’re wrong and often doubles down their first mistake. How many articles where posted here about Newton’s NON-EXISTENT concussion and mocking his eye injury “excuse”?!? The whole week plus more. Ans still continuing the same narrative…

    And yes, we’re still waiting for Chris Mortensen to apologize for his falsehoods in the Deflategate mess. Typical media arrogance.

  28. Lest see what happens if Brady ever has to miss a snap for a concussion evaluation , the Northeast corner of this country would have a collective heart attack .

