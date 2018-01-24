Nick Fairley, Saints await decision on contract grievances

Getty Images

The Saints and Nick Fairley both have filed grievances with the NFL’s Management Council over what the team owes the defensive tackle, General Manager Mickey Loomis said Wednesday.

“There’s grievances filed, so we have to go through the process,” Loomis said, via Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune.

Fairley signed a four-year, $28 million deal with the Saints in the offseason, but he never played in 2017 after a team doctor discovered a heart condition. The Saints placed him on the non-football illness list after Fairley visited three heart specialists.

Fairley, 30, likely won’t play again.

He played for three teams in six seasons, making 20.5 career sacks.

Fairley had an $8 million signing bonus as part of the $14 million guaranteed in the contract he signed in March. It’s unclear how much the Saints have paid Fairley.

Loomis would not address where the grievances stand or when they were filed, although he indicated it was a while ago.