Packers finalize coaching staff

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 24, 2018, 9:10 AM EST
Getty Images

The Packers have wrapped up the changes on their coaching staff, and announced Mike McCarthy’s full staff this morning.

Most of the moves have already been reported, with Joe Philbin taking over as offensive coordinator and Mike Pettine as defensive coordinator.

Among the moves that haven’t trickled out previously were Jerry Montgomery being promoted to defensive line coach and David Raih being promoted to wide receivers coach. Both were on staff previously as positional assistants.

The announcement from the team would also seemingly close the book on safeties coach Darren Perry, who has interviewed for some other jobs but was a possibility to return a few days ago.

The full list includes the following coaches and their titles: James Campen (offense – run game coordinator/offensive line), Jim Hostler (offense – pass game coordinator), Patrick Graham (defense – run game coordinator/inside linebackers), Joe Whitt Jr. (defense – pass game coordinator), Frank Cignetti Jr. (quarterbacks), Ryan Downard (defensive quality control), Maurice Drayton (assistant special teams), Scott McCurley (defensive assistant), Jerry Montgomery (defensive line), David Raih (wide receivers) and Jason Simmons (secondary).

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Packers finalize coaching staff

  3. I am happy with the Philbin and Pettine acquisitions. I only caution Packer fans to think that the change will be immediate. It might take a season or two to get the right player personnel on board.

  4. cabosan1978 says:
    January 24, 2018 at 9:38 am
    All the while the “one year phenom” vikings staff slips away.

    /////////

    Let me remind you of this “one year phenom”. Zim has been in Minny for 4 years, in those four years he has two division titles, could of had a third last year if injuries did not decimate the offensive line. He has taken them to the NFCCG, hardly a phenom or an anomaly.

    Its call good coaching when you can take a third string QB and make it to the NFCCG, what did Green Bay’s back up do? What did MM do after Rodgers went down, nothing. Green Bay had no depth, no “next man up mentality” to save their season. Why? Because the Packers are a one man show and have been for the better half of a decade. Its cute the Hail Mary’s and the end of game but I hope you realize as a fan if Green Bay had a defense those games would have never come down to that. The Last time Green Bay won a Super Bowl guess what???? They had a top 5 defense.

    As far as the Vikings Staff slipping away, its means that other teams are interested in our coaches. Our coaches especially Shurmur are leaving because they want to and not jumping ship or being fired as in Green Bay. The New Green Bay Packers? Team to beat in the North?

    Not if you keep depending on Rodgers week in and week out without a support cast and a solid defense. Vikes went through that with AD a few years back, stop AD and ya stop the Vikes. That was proven this year when Rodgers went out, Green Bay had no depth and Hundley played like a Rookie instead of a 3 year Vet.

    I wouldn’t say team to beat just yet in the North, especially after the past 4 years when the Vikes have one it 2 outta the four years since Zim has been at the helm. McCarthy’s days are numbered and you can take the to the bank…..US Bank Stadium.

  5. NFL 2019 Super Bowl

    NE 5/1
    Pit 8/1
    Phi 10/1
    Min 10/1
    GB 10/1
    ———————————————-

    stellarperformance says:

    January 24, 2018 at 9:34 am

    The New Green Bay Packers, once again the Team to Beat in the North Division.
    ++++++++++

    Odd the above data doesn’t support your claim…..wait a minute, no it’s not, you just throw stuff out there and expect no one to follow up on it.

    What happened to you being a ” better person” on here? That lasted all of a week, if that. I knew that was a lie when I saw it. You are clownshoes.

  6. Interesting – Vikings win it 2/4 years and that’s supposed to be impressive – Packer won it the times they didn’t and won it 3 years in a row before that 4 year span and that’s nothing.

    Got it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!