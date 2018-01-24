Packers finalize coaching staff

Getty Images

The Packers have wrapped up the changes on their coaching staff, and announced Mike McCarthy’s full staff this morning.

Most of the moves have already been reported, with Joe Philbin taking over as offensive coordinator and Mike Pettine as defensive coordinator.

Among the moves that haven’t trickled out previously were Jerry Montgomery being promoted to defensive line coach and David Raih being promoted to wide receivers coach. Both were on staff previously as positional assistants.

The announcement from the team would also seemingly close the book on safeties coach Darren Perry, who has interviewed for some other jobs but was a possibility to return a few days ago.

The full list includes the following coaches and their titles: James Campen (offense – run game coordinator/offensive line), Jim Hostler (offense – pass game coordinator), Patrick Graham (defense – run game coordinator/inside linebackers), Joe Whitt Jr. (defense – pass game coordinator), Frank Cignetti Jr. (quarterbacks), Ryan Downard (defensive quality control), Maurice Drayton (assistant special teams), Scott McCurley (defensive assistant), Jerry Montgomery (defensive line), David Raih (wide receivers) and Jason Simmons (secondary).